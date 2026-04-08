“I hope this journey inspires more young musicians from our region to pursue their passion”: Ibanez welcomes its first-ever female Indian endorsee – fast-rising guitarist, Imnainla Jamir

Fast-rising guitarist Imnainla Jamir has made history by becoming the first female Ibanez endorsee from India.

“Dreams really do come true, and today, I’m living mine,” Jamir writes on social media. “Today marks a truly special milestone as I am officially welcomed into the Ibanez Guitar Family. With a heart full of gratitude, I want to thank each and every one of you for your constant good wishes, love & blessings.”

Hailing from the northeast Indian state of Nagaland, Jamir has steadily built a reputation for her distinctive playing style, strong stage presence, and dedication to her craft.

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In 2022, the guitarist went viral when she performed Jana Gana Mana, the Indian National Anthem, at the 23rd Hornbill Festival. This was followed by the release of her debut single, Bloom, in 2023 – an instrumental composition inspired by the picturesque landscapes of her home state.

Imnainla Jamir - Bloom (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Speaking about her history-making endorsement, she thanked Kohki Hoshino, Ibanez Division Manager (Japan), and Music Distribution Company (Mumbai) for making the endorsement possible and providing her with a global platform.

She went on to acknowledge the continued support of her family, fans, and the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), which has supported her journey thus far.

“It is truly an honor to be part of the Ibanez family. I hope this journey inspires more young musicians from our region to pursue their passion,” Jamir adds.

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Speaking of other notable Ibanez endorsees from India, Karan Katiyar of Bloodywood spoke to Guitar World about the band’s journey from posting nu-metal covers on YouTube to becoming India’s biggest metal band.