“I hope this journey inspires more young musicians from our region to pursue their passion”: Ibanez welcomes its first-ever female Indian endorsee – fast-rising guitarist, Imnainla Jamir
A few years ago, Jamir went viral after performing the Indian national anthem on electric guitar – and has since gained a reputation as one of India’s most exciting new players
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Fast-rising guitarist Imnainla Jamir has made history by becoming the first female Ibanez endorsee from India.
“Dreams really do come true, and today, I’m living mine,” Jamir writes on social media. “Today marks a truly special milestone as I am officially welcomed into the Ibanez Guitar Family. With a heart full of gratitude, I want to thank each and every one of you for your constant good wishes, love & blessings.”
Hailing from the northeast Indian state of Nagaland, Jamir has steadily built a reputation for her distinctive playing style, strong stage presence, and dedication to her craft.Article continues below
In 2022, the guitarist went viral when she performed Jana Gana Mana, the Indian National Anthem, at the 23rd Hornbill Festival. This was followed by the release of her debut single, Bloom, in 2023 – an instrumental composition inspired by the picturesque landscapes of her home state.
Speaking about her history-making endorsement, she thanked Kohki Hoshino, Ibanez Division Manager (Japan), and Music Distribution Company (Mumbai) for making the endorsement possible and providing her with a global platform.
She went on to acknowledge the continued support of her family, fans, and the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), which has supported her journey thus far.
“It is truly an honor to be part of the Ibanez family. I hope this journey inspires more young musicians from our region to pursue their passion,” Jamir adds.
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Speaking of other notable Ibanez endorsees from India, Karan Katiyar of Bloodywood spoke to Guitar World about the band’s journey from posting nu-metal covers on YouTube to becoming India’s biggest metal band.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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