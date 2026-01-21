“This guitar carries my Malian roots and my voice”: Fatoumata Diawara makes history with her new Epiphone signature guitar
The visually striking signature SG is Diawara through and through, with nods to Epiphone’s Muse SG, push/pull coil-splitting for genre-blending tonal versatility, and a body graphic uniquely inspired by her heritage
Epiphone is teaming up with the Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist guitarist, singer-songwriter, and actress, Fatoumata Diawara, on a signature SG.
Diawara is also making history as the first woman of color to receive an Epiphone signature guitar: a milestone that not only honors her immense artistic contributions but also serves as a long-overdue nod to those who came before her and paved the way.
“This guitar carries my Malian roots and my voice,” says Diawara.“It connects where I come from to where I’m going. As a Malian woman, receiving this signature guitar reminds me that our stories and our sounds truly belong on the world stage, and I hope it inspires women everywhere.”
Born of her passion for the Epiphone Muse SG, the Fatoumata Diawara SG promises to be a “player-focused instrument” that reflects the artist's aesthetic and performance needs.
Specs-wise, the guitar features a mahogany body, a set mahogany neck with a Custom C profile, and a bound rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid trapezoid inlays.
Gold hardware accents are incorporated via a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge, LockTone Stop Bar tailpiece, and Epiphone locking tuners, paired with a Graph Tech nut for “rock-solid tuning stability.”
Coordinated furnishings include red pickup rings, Speed knobs, rear control covers, and a toggle switch tip that continue to enhance to this very aesthetically pleasing guitar.
The electronics are equally Diawara through and through: Epiphone Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers – with individual volume knobs that include push/pull coil-splitting – and two tone controls for further tone sculpting. There’s also a push/pull phase switch on one of the tone knobs, which offers out-of-phase tones when both pickups are engaged.
Perhaps its most standout feature, however, is the signature multi-colored graphic that adorns this guitar and continues to celebrate Diawara's heritage. “It was my idea to put the African design – but more colorful, because I like colors,” she explains.
“Everybody can play it – any type of music: rock, blues, pop, reggae… because my composition is all of that. I compose with all those influences. You just have to bring your own energy, and it will take you wherever you want to go.”
Priced at $699, this history-making signature Epiphone SG is now available from participating Gibson and Epiphone partner retailers.
For more information, head to Gibson.
In a 2020 interview with Guitar World, Diawara discussed how Malian guitar music and traditional instrumentation shaped her as a musician, and told the story of her journey – from moving to Paris to pursue the arts to touring globally.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
