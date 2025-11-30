David Gilmour’s iconic Black Strat sold at auction for nearly $4,000,000 – but you can get one that looks the part for just $649 thanks to Guitar Center

David Gilmour’s iconic Black Strat broke records when it sold at auction for almost $4,000,000 - but thanks to this barnstorming Cyber Weekend deal, you can pick one up that looks the part for much, much, much less.

In fact, thanks to Guitar Center, you can get a Player II Strat that serves serious Pink Floyd vibes – black finish, black pick guard, maple fingerboard – for just $649. That's a very generous saving of $190 off its usual price tag.

Even without the healthy $190 discount, the Player II Strat – a model we believe to be one of the best Strats money can buy – is a great gear purchase at the best of times. But one that looks like Gilmour’s million dollar Strat? For just shy of $650?! Where’s the dotted line for me to sign?

We always see these kinds of Strats get discounted around Cyber Weekend, and they always seem to be pretty popular (for good reason, too). However, this one is particularly timely because it’s also a limited edition 70th Anniversary model.

So we’d advise acting with haste if you’re either; A) a David Gilmour fan; B) a Pink Floyd fan, or C) just a general guitar fan looking to add a seriously classy Strat to your collection.

Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $649.99 at Guitar Center The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $650? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $190 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat that has been dressed up to be a spitting image of David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited edition model, though, so we expect it to shift quickly.

Fender overhauled its Player II range earlier this year, and the upgrades were noticeable. Rolled edged fretboards and improved single-coils were among the headlines, and in our review of the not-so-Gilmour-y model, we praised those pickup and playability developments.

It’s a stone cold classic Strat model, with a huge range of player friendly specs. There are no fancy bells and whistles here – get out of here with those compound radius fingerboards and wacky colorways – just all the classic Strat appointments that make it the perfect gateway into the Fender family.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“What you do get with the Player II Stratocaster is a stone-cold classic that provides effortless playability, and iconic guitar tones at a pretty reasonable price,” wrote my esteemed colleague and one of Guitar World’s many in-house gear experts Matt McCracken in his review of the Player II.

“There’s not much here for those who are after forward-thinking technology in their guitars. If you like your styling and tone similar to that of the golden age of guitars though, then Player II is one of the most accessible routes available for guitarists today.”

And, if we’re being really cheeky, David Gilmour himself said his OG Black Strat wasn’t all that special. In fact, he said he couldn’t tell a difference between his original model and the signature reproduction. Okay, the Player II Strat is obviously a world away from a Gilmour signautre, but c’mon – it does a pretty darn good job of channeling The Vibe.

Like I said, these are always popular, and this one is limited edition, so I’d recommend hopping over to Guitar Center pronto it if you fancy picking up a Strat with the vibe of a $4,000,000 guitar for just $649.

Still on the hunt for more gear bargains? Stay tuned to Guitar World for more of the best Black Friday guitar deals that are still live.