“The Robert Cray gigs had me shaking so badly that I thought I’d faint… It was one of the pools I had to dive into or drown”: A non-shredder among metal guitarists, Katie Knipp took years to go electric – then scored a hit blues album

Features
By
published

Inspired to explore blues by a choir singing Mozart, Knipp avoided asking advice from the big names she opened for – and even though it took 20 years, the G&L player has made it her own way

Katie Knipp
(Image credit: Phil Kampel)

After four studio albums and two EPs, Katie Knipp reached No. 9 on the Billboard Blues Album chart in 2022 with Live at the Green Room Social Club. Her latest studio release, Me, did even better, reaching No. 5 on the same chart.

After 20-plus years, a couple of kids, and nearly giving up music for a 9-to-5, it’s been a long road . “I knew I was choosing a more challenging life path by doing this,” Knipp tells Guitar World. “But I had to follow my heart.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.