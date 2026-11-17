85% off IK Multimedia’s Amplitube 5 is not a typo – grab this 5-star-rated amp sim software for less than 30 bucks
Surely there must have been some kind of mistake; pay just $29.99 for our favorite guitar amp modelling software (or upgrade to AmpliTube Max for only $59.99)
It’s the heist of the century – and I think they’re actively inviting you to do it? And by ‘it’, I’m referring to the latest price manoeuvrings of a certain IK Multimedia. As Black Friday approaches, the renowned digital music tech company has launched out of the gates early with up to 85% off one of its most impressive wares: AmpliTube 5. Percentage-wise, this is one of the best early Black Friday guitar deals we’ve spied so far this season.
IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 is a strong contender for the last word in digital amp modelling software. Not only are its amp models a three-dimensional delight, but you can practically capture them in three dimensions too, with mic models and virtual placement thereof. It’s a digital studio like no other, and it’s just $29.99 for a limited time. A frankly gratuitous 85% discount on one of the pre-eminent guitar amp modelling studios; a particularly hard Black Friday deal to turn down.
For the uninitiated, AmpliTube 5 is IK Multimedia’s latest guitar gear modelling hub. It’s software, in which you’ll find faithful recreations of practically every amp tone you could ever reasonably want access too – and, to be fair, a fair few amp tones you’d never reasonably be able to access either.
Such is the impressive nature of AmpliTube 5 that we gladly gave it top marks when we reviewed it at launch. This is pro-grade amp modelling, with room emulations, mic modelling and all manner of parameter potential besides. The core version is usually $199.99, but for Black Friday it’s just $29.99. It’s an 85% discount, and it feels illegal.
Further to that, there’s also the chance to get your hands on the maxed-out version of AmpliTube 5 for a relative steal; usually $299.99, it’s now just $99.99. And if you already have AmpliTube 5, you only need to spend $59.99 to upgrade.
Being a Guitar World reader, there’s a non-zero chance that you already have the core Amplitube 5 digital studio, and perhaps even quite enjoy it too. Fear not, though; the deals fairy deigns to reach you too, via a heavily-discounted upgrade pathway to Amplitube 5 Max v2. Get access to all 430-plus digital models, plus 18 brand and artist collections, for a 80%-discounted top-up price of just $59.99.
Shop more early Black Friday deals
- 🇺🇸 deals
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 deals
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday sale
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Shop guitar plugin deals
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Spark bundle savings
- Reverb: 20% off BF deals
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
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James Grimshaw is a freelance writer and music obsessive with over a decade of experience in music and audio writing. He's lent his audio-tech opinions (amongst others) to the likes of Guitar World, MusicRadar and the London Evening Standard – before which, he covered everything music and Leeds through his section-editorship of national e-magazine The State Of The Arts. When he isn't blasting esoteric noise-rock around the house, he's playing out with esoteric noise-rock bands in DIY venues across the country; James will evangelise to you about Tera Melos until the sun comes up.
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