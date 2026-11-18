Buying a Christmas gift for a guitarist can be extremely difficult. Unless you're completely tuned into their preferences, chances are you're not going to come close to selecting the right guitar, pedal, or even amplifier. That's why this Christmas, I've picked out the best gifts you can get your favorite guitarist from Guitar Center .

We're talking quirky gifts, fun novelty items, and left-field options that are ideal for the guitarist who has it all. From hard-rocking, Les Paul-wielding nutcrackers to dazzling fluorescent bar stools, you've come to the right place for your guitar-inspired Christmas shopping. Instead of pondering over a fuzz pedal you're unsure they'll ever use, selecting a more unusual gift from the list below could make you a Christmas winner.

Having trawled Guitar Center's cornucopia of choice, I've whittled the options down to the most fun and interesting picks that'll genuinely surprise your recipient this Christmas. Plus, with the current Black Friday guitar deals , this is a great chance to grab a gift at a bargain price.

Guitar Center 2026 Rock 'n' Roll Nutcracker Collectible: $24.99 at Guitar Center What is missing from Tchaikovsky's composition? A Les Paul, of course! This Guitar Center-exclusive nutcracker is wielding an officially licensed Gibson Les Paul. That's right, this 14-inch wooden 'cracker even has Gibson inscribed on the headstock. It's sure to make the other nutcrackers in your collection incredibly jealous, and this rock 'n' roll holiday guest is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face. Read more Read less ▼

Guitar Center 2026 Rock 'n' Roll Nutcracker Ornaments 3-Pack: at Guitar Center If one nutcracker isn't enough, what about getting an entire band's worth? This trio of 7-inch-tall ornaments features a Strat, a Les Paul, and an acoustic-wielding member of the gang. The Country Rock trio is limited edition and completely exclusive to Guitar Center this holiday season. They each have articulating jaws, meaning you can have a great deal of fun getting them to mouth Hotel California around the Christmas table. Read more Read less ▼

Pluginz Fender Jack Rack Guitar Plug Keychain Holder: $34.99 at Guitar Center When I worked in a guitar store, this was my go-to suggestion for customers looking to get their partner a gift. With four full-sized jacks, this Fender key rack is a genuinely useful item, keeping your keys safe at home while also letting everyone know you're a guitarist. I have one myself, and my Twin Mini rack sits proudly next to my front door, amp grille cloth and all. Read more Read less ▼

Gibson "Since 1894" Cuffed Beanie: $35 at Guitar Center For those in colder climates, this Gibson cuffed beanie is a very cool, retro-inspired hat that's sure to go down a treat, particularly if your recipient has a Gibson collection. It features a pre-war vintage-style Gibson script logo and is finished in soft, stretchy yarn. Sometimes, the best gifts are fairly simple ones: items that will be used every day. This cuffed beanie falls into that category perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Ernie Ball 24" Eagle Barstool Green: $99.99 at Guitar Center Why is it that playing guitar in a guitar store is often such an enjoyable experience? Getting to annoy the staff and play guitars way outside your budget? Sure. But it's also about playing on a proper guitar stool! It's often overlooked, but sitting on a comfortable padded stool, with no armrests getting in the way and a sturdy footrest to keep you comfortable, makes for a much better playing experience. That's exactly what this dazzling Ernie Ball stool offers the guitarist in your life. Trust me, this will go down a treat. Read more Read less ▼