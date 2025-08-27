"Somebody stole it from the hotel. Then Gibson made another one, and somebody stole that as well! I couldn't believe it": Tony Iommi on the time two of his prized early Gibson SGs went missing
Iommi reminisced about his long-lost Gibsons at an event celebrating the relaunch of the Tony Iommi humbucker
Tony Iommi and the Gibson SG go hand in hand – and with the recent relaunch of Gibson's first-ever signature pickup, Iommi couldn't help but reminisce about not one, but two white SGs that got stolen from him.
“That was a really old one,” Iommi recalled at the official launch event, referring to the Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul SG with three humbucker pickups and a Maestro Vibrola that he brandished on Top of the Pops [a long-running British record chart television program] in 1970.
“Somebody stole it from the hotel. And then Gibson made another white one, and somebody stole that as well! I couldn't believe it,” he quipped.
“I've got another white one now. I actually did find a guitar memorabilia collector who found out who had gotten the guitar. It turns out it was some producer who owned it, and he was trying to sell it. He contacted this memorabilia guy who I know, and he got in touch with me, [and] said, ‘We know where your guitar is.’ But I never ever got it back.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Iommi talked about his coincidental start with Gibson and the heavily modified Strat that was once his main guitar, which he ditched for an SG due to a technical issue.
“I always, always played that [referring to the Strat],” he related. “I worked on it myself and got it so it felt right for me. And I happened to come across a right-handed Gibson, and I thought I should have another guitar just as a spare.
“And I met this guy – I don't even know how I met him – he was right-handed, and he had a left-handed guitar. So we met in a car park, and basically we swapped guitars.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“When we were doing the first album, I was using the Strat, and I did Wicked World with the Strat, and then the pickup went. We only got a day to record the album, the first album, so I had to use the Gibson.
“And from that day to this, I always used a Gibson-style guitar,” he concludes.
Iommi’s relationship with Gibson continues to be fruitful after all these years, as, aside from the relaunch of the signature pickup, he also released a signature SG Special a few years back in collaboration with the legacy brand.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.