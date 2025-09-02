“They would hear Aerials or Chop Suey! on the radio or MTV, and they’d be like, ‘That’s the one we heard you playing in your room’”: Daron Malakian wrote System of a Down’s career-defining album while still living with his parents
As Toxicity celebrates its 24th anniversary, the SOAD guitarist looks back on the record that spawned some of the band’s most beloved and mosh-worthy tracks
It's been 24 years since the release of Toxicity, System of a Down's seminal sophomore album, which spawned the career-defining hits Chop Suey!, Toxicity, and Aerials.
For guitarist Daron Malakian, looking back at that life-changing period brings back a specific memory: writing the record at his parents' house.
“I wrote all of the Toxicity record while I was still living with my parents,” he tells Metal Hammer. “They would hear me playing my guitar in my room, and when Toxicity came out, they would hear Aerials or Chop Suey! on the radio or MTV, and they’d be like, ‘Oh that’s the one we heard you playing in your room all the time!’ So I think they knew more than me.”
And, in true rock ‘n’ roll fashion, certain tracks saw their inception at the back of a tour bus.
“Chop Suey! for example, I wrote that on tour in the back of the bus. I had a guitar, an acoustic guitar, and I just wrote that arrangement. I don’t write riffs, I write songs. Chop Suey! I brought in with the vocals.
He continues, “Sometimes Serj would use that melody and write different lyrics – for example, the original lyrics for Chop Suey! were: ‘Wake up / Tell me what you think about tomorrow / Is there gonna be a pain in sorrow? / Tell me what you think about the people / Is there going to be another sequel?’ That was my line. But then it’s Serj saying ‘Wake up, grab a brush…’.
“We would collaborate in that way, but I’d say 85 to 90% of the time it was me bringing in the whole thing.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Speaking of System of a Down's immense legacy – on a night off from tour, Malakian recently stumbled across a SOAD tribute band and surprised them with an impromptu performance.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.