I played a John Mayer Silver Sky for the first time ever this year and it blew me away. With 20% of all PRS SE and Core guitars at Guitar Center for Black Friday, I’m *this close* to getting one of my own

I’m not proud to admit it, but up until about a month ago, I had never played a PRS Silver Sky. I know. Inexplicable – nay, inexcusable – behaviour, especially since I’m both a lifelong Strat player and huge John Mayer fan.

It didn’t disappoint, though, and now that Guitar Center has applied a wholesale 20% discount to almost its entire PRS collection for Black Friday – Core and SE models included – I’m incredibly close to snapping up a Silver Sky to call my own.

Right now, you can get an SE Silver Sky for $679, and a Core Silver Sky for $2,339. Those are some of the best Black Friday guitar deals I've seen this year.

I’m not sure why it took me so long to try a Silver Sky. I just never seemed to cross paths with one. When I got my hands on a stunning Trad Blue SE Silver Sky in October, though, I was seriously kicking myself. Why? Well, because I was a fool. I should have tried one years ago.

As a loyal Strat player, I knew the Silver Sky would impress me, but I wasn’t quite prepared just how inspiring I’d find it. All the refinements that many players once perhaps baulked at – from the contoured body and tweaked switch tip to the uniquely knurled knobs and reverse PRS headstock – won me over in an instant.

It’s one of the most playable and comfortable Strat-style guitars I’ve come across. The neck is a tad meatier than my own Strat – profiled to Mayer’s specs, of course – but I found it even more pleasant to move around on.

It’s resonant and incredibly well put together, and while the pickups weren’t my favorite single-coils I’ve ever played, it had a really nice character that my other Strat simply doesn’t have. Chatter about PRS guitars having ‘no soul’ is way off the mark, in my humble opinion.

I’ve played it for hours, have already gigged with it, and plan to use it on stage when I play the Roundhouse in London in a few weeks time. Alas, it’s not technically my guitar, so I really need to get my own. 20% off both the SE and Core Silver Sky models at Guitar Center? Yes please.

But why stop there? With 20% off an entire catalog of PRS guitars, there’s no shortage of stand-out deals.

If I wasn’t so infatuated with the Silver Sky, I’d definitely be eyeing up the SE NF 53, which is discounted to $779. We gave it a perfect five-star review when we got our hands on it, praising its versatile pickups, impeccable build quality, and comfortable chunky neck. It’s one of the best sub–$1k guitars on the market already, so 20% off makes it even more tempting.

