I think the guitar deal of the year just landed with a staggering $300 off this 5-star rated Strandberg Boden Essential at Sweetwater

If you’re bored with the same old Les Pauls and Telecasters, then I’ve got a Black Friday guitar deal for you. Over at Sweetwater you can bag yourself a colossal $300 off the forward-thinking Strandberg Boden Essential . It’s one for the progressive players out there and with the price this low, I can’t see the stock lasting all that long.

We gave it a full five stars out of five in our Strandberg Boden Essential review , praising its ergonomics, balanced feel, and ridiculously fast playing neck. It’s looks will undoubtedly put traditionalists off, but if you’re willing to forego aesthetics for the ultimate in playability, this guitar will absolutely reward you.

Strandberg guitars are pretty divisive, I’ll give them that. For every person who loves the idea of the ultimate in guitar ergonomics, there is someone who thinks it’s utterly soulless. I won’t lie, I wasn’t convinced at all by them - until I played one.

The first time I put my hand on the fretboard was probably the most alien sensation I’ve ever had in over twenty years of playing guitar. It just didn’t feel right. Five minutes later, I felt like I was playing faster than I ever had before. The EndurNeck profile features a flat strip that runs down the middle, giving you a solid platform to place your thumb, enhancing comfort and playability.

Save 27% ($300) Strandberg Boden Essential: was $1,099 now $799 at Sweetwater Sound With a cool $300 off the regular price, this 5-star rated Strandberg Boden Essential is well below a grand in the Black Friday sale at Sweetwater. With a level of comfort you’ll have to play yourself to believe, the EndurNeck profile is optimized to reduce strain on your wrist and fingers, while the ergonomic body is lightweight and can be played in a variety of positions.

This shape promotes proper hand placement when you’re playing, which reduces the strain on your wrist and fingers in the long run. I have to admit I played it for hours and hours without feeling like my hand got tired, and I can’t say the same about the similar experience playing my usual Telecaster .

The lightweight body is absolutely sensational too. You can place it on either leg, or in the classical position for ultimate shredability. When you wear it on a guitar strap it feels tiny, with the lack of a headstock giving an agile, barely there feel to live playing. Zero risk of accidentally clanging your bassist or singer with this one on stage.

Headless guitars might still feel like they’re on the fringes of guitar playing, but when the playability is this good I can really see them appealing to a larger market of guitar players. The only way to judge is to play one for yourself, and with this deal on the Strandberg Boden Essential, that’s way more accessible than it’s ever been.

Shop more Black Friday deals