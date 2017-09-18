Joe Satriani Announces New Album, 'What Happens Next,' 2018 G3 Tour With John Petrucci, Phil Collen

(Image credit: Joseph Cutlice)

Joe Satriani is back in the game.

The legendary guitarist has announced his 16th solo album, What Happens Next, and the 2018 iteration of his G3 Tour, which will feature Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen.

What Happens Next was recorded with a remarkable power trio: Satriani on guitar, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple/Black Country Communion) on bass and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the latter reuniting with Satriani for the first time since their work in the supergroup Chickenfoot.

For the album, Satriani was once again joined by producer/engineer/mixer Mike Fraser, his frequent collaborator over the last 20 years.

What Happens Next is set for a January 12 release.

The G3 tour—featuring Petrucci and Collen—launches on January 11 in Seattle, WA and continues across the U.S. before winding up on February 25 in Milwaukee, WI.

“I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not,” Satriani said of the tour. “I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild, it’s everything you could want in a show.”

On top of all this, a new documentary—Beyond the Supernova—shot by Satriani's filmmaker son, ZZ, will make its debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival this October. The tour documentary chronicles Joe, along with his band and crew, on their last Shockwave Supernova tour throughout Europe and Asia.

There is a special tour pre-sale promotion giving fans the opportunity to buy concert tickets with the new album as well as VIP packages. Click here for more information, pre-sale opportunities and specific market pre-sale and on-sale dates.

You can check out the tracklist for What Happens Next, and the full itinerary of Satriani's 2018 G3 tour below.

What Happens Next Track Listing:

1 – Energy

2 – Catbot

3 - Thunder High On The Mountain

4 - Cherry Blossoms

5 – Righteous

6 - Smooth Soul

7 - Headrush

8 - Looper

9 - What Happens Next

10 - Super Funky Badass

11 - Invisible

12 - Forever And Ever

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen itinerary:

January 11 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

January 12 Historic Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR

January 13 Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV

January 14 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

January 16 Delta Hall at Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT *

January 17 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV

January 18 Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ *

January 19 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

January 20 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

January 21 Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ *

January 24 Historic Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

January 26 The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX *

January 27 Austin City Limits - Moody Theater Austin, TX

January 28 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Houston, TX *

January 30 Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL *

January 31 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL *

February 1 Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, FL*

February 2 Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL *

February 3 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersberg, FL *

February 6 Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Raleigh, NC

February 8 Toyota Presents Oakdale Wallingford, CT *

February 9 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY *

February 10 Palace Theatre Albany, NY *

February 11 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA *

February 14 Warner Theatre Washington, DC *

February 15 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

February 16 Beacon Theatre New York, NY *

February 17 Merriam Theater Philadelphia, PA

February 18 New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ *

February 20 Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY *

February 21 Massey Hall Toronto, ONT

February 22 Hard Rock Live Northfield, OH

February 23 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL *

February 24 State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

February 25 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

(All dates on sale September 22nd except * on-sale October 6)