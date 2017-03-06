Metallica and Lady Gaga Share Grammys Rehearsal Footage

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metallica and Lady Gaga have shared the dress rehearsal footage of their “Moth into Flame” performance at the Grammy Awards on February 12. The clip shows what the performance might have been without the technical issues that silenced James Hetfield for a portion of the song.

“Mic Into Flame? OK, our little Grammy... hiccup... wasn’t that dramatic,” Metallica write. “But it still left all of us wondering ‘what if?’ To answer that question and do justice to what we felt was an inspiring collaboration, we decided to share footage from earlier that day when all cylinders were firing just right.”

According to the Recording Academy, a dancer or an extra accidentally clipped Hetfield’s microphone cable, though other sources say a stagehand mistakenly unplugged it following the group’s rehearsal.

Hetfield was particularly upset about the Grammy flub.

“We get offstage, we get [backstage], and I haven’t seen him like that in 20 years,” drummer Lars Ulrich told Late Late Show host James Corden. “I mean he was livid. He’s aged really well and he’s a pretty chill guy, but the first five or 10 minutes in that dressing room was not a lot of fun.”