“This year has been one long vulgar display of Bowers”: The best guitar songs of 2024 – as chosen by Guitar World editors and pro players

Features

With the help of pals including Eric Gales and Vernon Reid, we run down the songs that lit up the guitar-o-sphere this year, including a remarkable hardcore breakthrough, a virtuoso collab for the ages and the prodigy that everyone’s talking about

St. Vincent, Mk.Gee, Grace Bowers, Gary Clark Jr.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year’s tracks of the year are a real trip. Like any end-of-year list, whether it’s 2024’s best guitar solos or the top-selling electric guitars on Reverb, we pore over them in search for patterns.

It’s silly, right? But it’s how we are wired. Always have been. Back in the day, of course, it was goat entrails against the cave wall. This is more hygienic even if it does yield similarly vague results.

