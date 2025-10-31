“There’s a lot of dark times associated with the band. Scott came in and provided the fun”: Scott Sorry, former Wildhearts bassist, has died aged 47

Scott Sorry, the American bass player best known for his time in the UK rock band The Wildhearts, has died aged 47.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Scott Sorry has passed away after a long and incredibly brave fight with brain cancer,” Sorry's family writes in a statement. “Scott passed away on his 47th birthday, October 30, 2025.”

“After being diagnosed with glioblastoma back in 2018, Scott refused to let it define him,” the statement continues. “He outlived every doctor's expectation, turning months into years, and even made it back to the UK in 2022 for a tour – something that meant the world to him.

“He was so grateful to be able to play again, to see so many familiar faces, and to personally thank so many of you who had supported him through it all. We’re devastated beyond words, but there’s comfort in knowing he’s finally free from pain. His strength, humour, and heart will stay with us forever.”

The image accompanying the post showed Sorry wearing Danzig's famous Fuck Cancer shirt. All proceeds from the shirt’s sale were donated to charity.

Sorry joined a new-look Wildhearts in 2006 and played on three studio albums during a fruitful period for the group before they went on hiatus in 2009. He did not rejoin when the band reformed in 2012, choosing instead to stay close to his family and be present for his son.

However, he did tour the UK with the band in 2014 before embarking on a solo career. His passing was confirmed by his family on social media.

Scott is survived by his wife, Hanni, and his three children, River, Ryder, and Rörik. His former bandmate, Ginger Wildheart, has led the tributes.

“I loved Scott the second I met him,” he wrote in an X post. But words spoken to Classic Rock expand on his character, both on and off the stage.

“He had this youthful zest we’d lost a long time ago, reminding us why it was good,” he expands. “There’s a lot of dark times associated with The Wildhearts, Scott came in and provided the fun.”

Via a GoFundMe page and fan support, nearly $50,000 was raised in the wake of Sorry's glioblastoma diagnosis, helping contribute to vital medical bills. When Rush drummer Neil Peart passed from the same cancer in 2020, Sorry took to social media to muse on the fragility of life.

“When someone dies from the same one you have, you can’t help but wonder... 'Am I next?'” he wrote. “You Google 'glioblastoma survivors' and Google says, 'Sorry dude, you're fucked.' You keep searching and searching and searching and can’t find anything on glioblastoma survivors.

“Until you look in the mirror and realise a survivor is looking right back at you. A real-life cancer survivor right in front of you.”

His legacy can be heard on the Wildhearts' 2007 self-titled album, as well as Stop Us If You've Heard This One Before, Vol 1. (2008), and ¡Chutzpah! (2009).

He also released two albums with Sorry and the Sinatras between 2009 and 2012, with his only solo album, When We Were Kings, coming in 2016.