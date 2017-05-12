Seether Return with Ferocious New Album, ‘Poison the Parish’

(Image credit: Press Photo (Provided))

Seether—Shaun Morgan (vocals/guitar), Dale Stewart (bass/vocals) and John Humphrey (drums)—have returned with their seventh full-length studio album, Poison the Parish.

The first release via Morgan’s new label imprint, Canine Riot Records, Poison the Parish is among the heaviest and emotionally pure efforts of the band’s illustrious career.

Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Poison the Parish marks the first album produced in its entirety by Morgan. Playing with a newfound ferocity and purpose, the new material gelled quickly, providing Morgan’s dense, melodic grooves and brooding subject matter a gritty luster and room to breathe.

Fifteen years deep into an incredibly consistent and rewarding career, Seether continue to thrive, pushing their creative boundaries while remaining true to their fiercely loyal, worldwide fan base.

Poison the Parish is Seether at their very best, a gripping and self-assured affirmation of a quintessential hard rock band in peak form.

Seether also announced the 5th Annual Rise Above Fest, the largest suicide-awareness event in the world, which will take place July 22 and 23 at Darling’s Waterfront Park in Bangor, Maine. This year’s performers include Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour, Skillet, Halestorm, Falling in Reverse and more. Morgan, Rise Above Fest’s founder, was honored last year with the “Artistic Expression” Award from the National Council for Behavioral Health at the Awards of Excellence in Las Vegas.

For Rise Above Fest tickets and information, visit riseabovefest.com.

Watch the video for “Let You Down” right here:

Poison the Parish track list:

1. Stoke the Fire

2. Betray and Degrade

3. Something Else

4. I’ll Survive

5. Let You Down

6. Against the Wall

7. Let Me Heal

8. Saviours

9. Nothing Left

10. Count Me Out

11. Emotionless

12. Sell My Soul

Buy Poison the Parish and fine out more at seether.com.