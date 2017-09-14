Stream Tuesday’s Interview with Mike Stern Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with GRAMMY-nominated guitarist Mike Stern!

The interview will take place Tuesday, September 19, at 5:30 p.m. EST, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll discuss Stern’s new album, Trip, plus career highlights and insights. The interview will conclude with a short performance. Stern will be interviewed by journalist Brad Tolinski, author of Play It Loud and Light and Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page.

The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

To find out more, visit mikestern.org.

Once we go live, the live video will appear below.