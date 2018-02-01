Stream Wednesday’s Live Interview with Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen of the G3 Tour. The interview will take place at 6:00 p.m. EST on February 7, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about the new G3 Tour, Joe’s new album, What Happens Next, and much more. The event will feature a long-form interview and the opportunity for audience questions.

The trio will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

To find out more, visit satriani.com/G3 or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.