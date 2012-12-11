12 Days of Holiday Deals from Guitar World: Day 5 — Gear Guides for $5

Today is Day 5 of our second annual 12 Days of Holiday Deals Sale at the Guitar World Online Store!

You can expect a great new deal every day, including today's deal:

Get the Guitar World 2013 Guitar Review Guide and/or The Ultimate Gear Guide Holiday Edition 2012 for $5 each!

Guitar World 2013 Guitar Review Guide

Guitar World brings you the ultimate rock & roll guitar review guide. The 2013 review guide includes the top picks of the year's best gear, modeled by Playboy Playmates! The issue also features the hottest new gear for this holiday season: guitars, amps, effects, software and various guitar-related stocking stuffers, as well as sneak previews to help you stay current.

Sections Include:

• Electric Guitars: Whatever your pleasure - sexy solidbodies, stunning semihollows or fetching f-hole archtops - we've got it.

• Acoustic Guitars: From flattops to archtops to acoustic electrics - on the hole, these models couldn't be better.

• Bass Guitars: If your tastes lean toward the bottom end, we've got four and five string basses that will get your creative juices flowing.

... and more!

The Ultimate Gear Guide Holiday Edition 2012

Brought to you in conjunction with Guitar Player, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and KeyBoard magazines -

The Ultimate Gear Guide, Holiday Edition for 2012 - Find the best gear for gift giving this holiday season, or treat yourself to the presents you deserve!

Hundreds of essential products for guitarists, bassists, keyboardists and home studios!

Be sure to check out our Day 1, 2, 3 and 4 Deals under RELATED CONTENT to the left (OK, above left), and be on the lookout for our Day 6 Deal on Wednesday, December 12!