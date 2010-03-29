2011 Buyer's Guide Model Search!

Once again, we are seeking homegrown talent to appear in what can only be described as the biggest, most complete and best endowed guitar guide ever published. The Guitar World Buyer’s Guide has become an institution among players, who rely on its up-to-date listings of electric and acoustic guitars, amps, effects and accessories, all of it showcased with a bevy of lovely models.

One winner from our Model Search will be chosen to appear in the summer 2011 Buyer’s Guide.

To enter the Model Search, take photos of yourself and your gear (no, not that kind of gear—we mean a guitar) and send them to modelsearch@guitarworld.com. Be sure to include your name and contact information. All entrants must be 18 or older, and all entries must be received by May 15, 2010, to be considered for inclusion.

In addition, anyone who submits photos may appear in our Girls of Guitar World online photo gallery, located at guitarworld.com—so be sure to include your MySpace page so we can link back to you!

Curious about who has won in the past? Check out previous winners Vanessa Graw, Shawna Owens, Betina Gozo, Kelly Johnson, Val Halla and Tara Lightfoot below.