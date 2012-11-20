2013 Guitar World Buyer's Guide: The Ultimate Source for Guitar Reviews

Guitar World brings you the ultimate rock and roll guitar review guide. The 2013 review guide includes the top picks of the year's best gear, modeled by Playboy Playmates! The issue also features the hottest new gear for this holiday season: guitars, amps, effects, software and various guitar-related stocking stuffers, as well as sneak previews to help you stay current.

Sections Include:

• Electric Guitars: Whatever your pleasure - sexy solidbodies, stunning semihollows or fetching f-hole archtops - we've got it.

• Acoustic Guitars: From flattops to archtops to acoustic electrics - on the hole, these models couldn't be better.

• Bass Guitars: If your tastes lean toward the bottom end, we've got four and five string basses that will get your creative juices flowing.

• Amps: Heads, bottoms, stacks, combos... we've got a titillating selection of amps for you.

• Effects: Whether you prefer your tone saturated with sustain, dripping with delay, or creamy and chorused, we've got what you're looking for

• Recording and Accessories: We've got a stimulating collection of modelers, plug-ins and software. Everything you need to bang out a hit on your own.

It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $7.99.