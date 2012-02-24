Back In Black: 50 of Music’s Most Influential Black Rockers, Part 1

In observance of Black History Month, I have compiled a list of some of music’s true pioneers: the black men and women who helped create, shape and innovate rock music’s ever-changing landscape.

Although I've chosen 50 artists in all, I'll start off with the first 25. Be sure to check out the photo gallery below.

So -- here they are, 50 of music’s most influential black rockers -- numbers 50 through 26. Be on the lookout for part two early next week.

Music writer Ebony March contributes often to GuitarWorld.com.