The best PRS SE Custom 24 deals in June 2021: own a top-rated PRS for less

The PRS SE Custom 24 is, for the money, one of the most versatile, classy and well-made electric guitars on the market. From its distinctive bird inlays on the fingerboard, to that now-classic PRS body shape, this is a guitar which oozes style. You can see why it remains as popular today as it was when the original version was launched in 1985. In this guide we’ll round up some of the best PRS SE Custom 24 deals available online today, so you can own one of these classic guitars for less than you might have thought.

The real beauty of the Custom 24 range lies not in its stunning good looks, or reliable construction, or even in its sleek, playable form factor. No, it’s the way a Custom 24 can deliver incredible tones which suit just about any genre you can think of. From pop to indie, even through to crushing detuned metal, the PRS SE Custom 24 is one of the most versatile guitars around, and does everything with an effortless grace that makes it easy for us to recommend.

The best PRS SE Custom 24 deals

Often, when something is praised for being versatile, it can be code for saying it doesn’t excel at a specific thing. Jack of all trades, master of none. But for the PRS SE Custom 24, that just isn’t the case. This is a guitar which will comfortably provide you with a platform to play and perform all kinds of different music without breaking a sweat. So, how does it do this?

For starters, this Indonesian-made version of the classic PRS outline combines a rich mahogany body, which delivers warmth and richness, with a flame maple top which introduces a little top-end snap into the equation. It also, it must be said, looks fantastic. The attention to detail and overall levels of craftsmanship on display here are quite stunning. The maple neck, with smooth rosewood ‘board, is classed as wide/thin, and is comfortable to play a variety of different techniques on.

The same can be said about the pickups. Each model in the range comes equipped with a pair of sweet humbuckers based on the 85/15 versions used in guitars much higher up the PRS food chain. They strike a great balance between being hot enough at higher volumes or gain levels to offer real grit, yet they can clean up nicely too so you’re not stuck using one tone.

So, who is the PRS SE Custom 24 for then? In truth, practically anyone. While their cost may put them out of reach for total beginners (if this is you, take a look at our beginner electrics guide ), they do offer an ideal upgrade for anyone who’s been playing a while and is looking to invest in a guitar that will keep them going for years to come. Throw in the fact that you can pick one up for less than ever by using our handy price widgets, and there’s every reason to take the leap and welcome one of these exceptional guitars into your roster.

Best PRS SE Custom 24 deals: Alternatives

For a similar sort of price to the PRS SE Custom 24 you have a lot of options to choose from. Coming in a good wedge under the cost of a Custom 24 is the classic Epiphone Les Paul; there are plenty of variations on the theme but, for us, the closest alternative would be the Epiphone Les Paul Custom.

Elsewhere, the Reverend Double Agent range might not seem the most obvious comparison, but in terms of price and versatility these are special guitars. Finally, the PRS SE Paul’s Guitar is a touch above the Custom 24 in spec, and as the signature guitar of the man who makes them, you can guarantee it will deliver a certain amount of quality and tonal performance.