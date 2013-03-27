Exclusive Album Premiere: Stax Remasters Edition of Albert King's 'Born Under a Bad Sign'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the Stax Remasters edition of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign album.

This new deluxe version of the classic album, which originally was released in 1967, will be available April 2, courtesy of Stax Records. It features several bonus tracks, including an untitled instrumental and alternate takes of "Born Under a Bad Sign," "Crosscut Saw," "The Hunter" and "Personal Manager."

The deluxe album also features updated liner notes by music historian Bill Dahl. “Thanks to Born Under a Bad Sign, Albert King became a full-fledged blues luminary, masterfully bridging the gap between the Chitlin’ Circuit and the rock arena," Dahl writes. "He would make more great Stax albums, but he’d never top this one.”

There's no denying Born Under a Bad Sign's place in rock and blues history. It features “Crosscut Saw,” one of King’s best-known recordings, which was covered by Eric Clapton, plus the title track, “Born Under a Bad Sign,” which reached No. 49 on the R&B chart in 1967 and was quickly covered by Cream in 1968.

King's recording of “Oh, Pretty Woman” highlights Steve Cropper’s rhythm guitar work, which augments distinctive King’s lead lines. The song went on to be be a signature track for John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, who recorded the tune during their Mick Taylor era.

King will be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame April 18. Keep up with the latest Albert King news on Facebook.

For more about King, check out the new issue of Guitar Aficionado magazine, which celebrates the blues master's overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a look at his life and legacy. It's available at the Guitar World Online Store!