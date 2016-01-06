Trending

February 2016 Guitar World: Secrets of Eddie Van Halen's Live Rig, John McLaughlin, Dan Auerbach and More

The all-new February 2016 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s February 2016 issue features:

Eddie Van Halen: In this world exclusive, Eddie Van Halen reveals all the intricacies, details and secrets behind his live rig that powered Van Halen's monumental 2015 U.S. Tour.

2015 Readers Poll: B.B. King achieves posthumous Hall of Fame glory, Iron Maiden trounce the metal competition and Keith Richards shows the young'uns how it's done. You voted, we counted. Here are the results.

John McLaughlin: He's considered a true pioneer and has earned the admiration of the world's most respected ax-slingers for decades. Here we celebrate the accomplished career of jazz-fusion legend John McLaughlin and his innovative new album, Black Light.

Dan Auerbach: Join us for this exclusive, inside look at the making of Dan Auerbach's custom Kingston "Flying Wedge" copy guitar.• Tune-Ups: Vision of Disorder, James Williamson, Dear Guitar Hero with Clutch, Girlschool, Leslie West, J.D. Simo, Mark Tremonti and more!• Soundcheck: Gear from Ernie Ball Music Man, MXR, Strymon, Epiphone, JHS Pedals, Fulltone, Band Industries and more!• Transcribed:“Speed of Light” by Iron Maiden | “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran | “Bright Lights” by Gary Clark Jr. | “X-Ray Visions” by ClutchHead to the Guitar World Online Store now.