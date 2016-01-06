February 2016 Guitar World: Secrets of Eddie Van Halen's Live Rig, John McLaughlin, Dan Auerbach and More

The all-new February 2016 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s February 2016 issue features:

• Eddie Van Halen: In this world exclusive, Eddie Van Halen reveals all the intricacies, details and secrets behind his live rig that powered Van Halen's monumental 2015 U.S. Tour.

• 2015 Readers Poll: B.B. King achieves posthumous Hall of Fame glory, Iron Maiden trounce the metal competition and Keith Richards shows the young'uns how it's done. You voted, we counted. Here are the results.

• John McLaughlin: He's considered a true pioneer and has earned the admiration of the world's most respected ax-slingers for decades. Here we celebrate the accomplished career of jazz-fusion legend John McLaughlin and his innovative new album, Black Light.

• Dan Auerbach: Join us for this exclusive, inside look at the making of Dan Auerbach's custom Kingston "Flying Wedge" copy guitar.• Tune-Ups: Vision of Disorder, James Williamson, Dear Guitar Hero with Clutch, Girlschool, Leslie West, J.D. Simo, Mark Tremonti and more!• Soundcheck: Gear from Ernie Ball Music Man, MXR, Strymon, Epiphone, JHS Pedals, Fulltone, Band Industries and more!• Transcribed:“Speed of Light” by Iron Maiden | “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran | “Bright Lights” by Gary Clark Jr. | “X-Ray Visions” by ClutchHead to the Guitar World Online Store now.