ALBUM The World. The Flesh. The Devil. (Metal Blade)

SOUND On their sophomore album, Sweden’s retro-minded metallers In Solitude summon the dark essence of Mercyful Fate and the two-guitar attack of Iron Maiden. Guitarists Niklas Lindström and Henrik Palm’s heavy riffing and tasty harmonies propel this head-banging disc.KEY TRACK “The World. The Flesh. The Devil.”

Listen to "Serpents Are Rising" below: