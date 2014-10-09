Learn Ins and Outs of Blues Guitar with Keith Wyatt's New DVD, 'Talkin' Blues, Part 2'

A new Guitar World DVD, Talkin' Blues, Part 2, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.99.

With more than 150-plus minutes of instruction, Talkin' Blues, Part 2 provides you with 10 new in-depth video lessons on essential blues musical elements and guitar-playing techniques. Keith Wyatt's Talkin' Blues, Part 2 DVD will teach you:

"Street Jazz" chord extensions and alterations

Soloing over chord substitutions

How to play like Blink Blake and Charlie Christian

How to match the solo to the song

"Dead thumb (or pick)" technique

Conversational phrasing

Sixth and ninth chords

The New Orleans sound

... and much more! Get this deeper dive into the blues today!

Your instructor: For more than 35 years, Keith Wyatt has been active as a guitarist and educator specializing in American music. He is a prolific author of books, instructional videos and columns on subjects ranging from theory and ear training to beginning guitar methods and blues and "roots" styles. Since 1978, Keith has been an instructor at the world-famous Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where he also serves as Director of Curriculum. Since 1996, he has been touring internationally and recording with LA's legendary Blasters.

Head to the Guitar World Online Store Now!