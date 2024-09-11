“It's like being a CSI detective, but for guitars...” From Prince’s Cloud III to John Lennon’s Framus and Kurt Cobain’s Sky Stang I, meet the auction house expert responsible for appraising some of the world’s most valuable guitars

By
published

In his work for the prestigious LA auction house, Julien’s, Mike Adams has gone from guitar tech to guitar detective

Mike Adams holding Kurt Cobain&#039;s Smells Like Teen Spirit Fender Mustang
(Image credit: Mike Adams)

Mike Adams gets a VIP view of the kind of rarified instruments that most of us only get to read about. As the in-house guitar appraiser for Julien’s Auctions, he has worked on guitars owned and played by Prince, Kurt Cobain and John Lennon – and that’s only in his first year in the job.

It’s a dream role for any guitar geek, but then Adams is not just any guitar geek. From living on beans to buy his first vintage models, to founding a vintage shop (Mike and Mike’s Guitar Bar – of which he’s no longer affiliated), and becoming the internet’s go-to offset expert, he has dedicated his life to understanding guitars and has a particular soft spot for Fender oddballs.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.