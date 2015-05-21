New Book: Learn to Play '25 Top Classic Rock Songs'

25 Top Classic Rock Songs is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

This series includes performance notes and accurate tab for the greatest songs of every genre.

From the essential gear, recording techniques and historical information to the right- and left-hand techniques and other playing tips, it's all here! Learn to play 25 classics note for note.

Including:

Addicted to Love

After Midnight

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2

Beat It

China Grove

Dream On

Fortunate Son

Go Your Own Way

Life in the Fast Lane

Lights

Message in a Bottle

Reeling in the Years

Refugee

Tom Sawyer

Wild Night

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!