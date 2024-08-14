Positive Grid Spark 2 vs Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: which practice amp is right for you?

Both brands have recently updated their flagship practice amps, but which one should you choose?

Boss Katana 50 MKIII vs Positive Grid Spark 2
(Image credit: Boss/Positive Grid)
Jump To:

This year, Positive Grid and Boss, two leading brands in the practice amp market, unveiled their latest offerings. Positive Grid introduced us to the Spark 2, a sequel to their popular Spark, while Boss launched the third iteration of their Katana series. Both amps come with a host of new features, enhanced sonic presence, and improved functionality, but what sets them apart? Let's delve into the unique features of each to help you decide which one is the right fit for you.

Today, we’re going to examine each of these amps in-depth, pitting them against each other to see which combo is really worth your hard-earned cash. I recently reviewed both models for Total Guitar magazine and MusicRadar, so I'll be using my hands-on experience with both products to come to a definitive conclusion. 

Spark 2
Positive Grid Spark 2

Power: 50W
Speakers: 2 x 4-inch Full Range Speaker with custom angled horn
Effects: 33 Amp Models, 43 Effects, Choose up to 3 pre-amp effects, 3 post-amp effects, and 1 amp model for each preset
Looper: Yes
Dimensions: 375 x 180 x 214 mm
Weight: 5.5 Kg
Positive Grid Spark 2 review

Boss Katana 50 MKIII

Boss Katana 50 Gen 3

Power: 50W
Speakers: 30 cm (12 inches) x 1
Effects: 6 Amp Models, 15 Effects
Looper: No
Dimensions: 470 x 238 x 398 mm
Weight: 11.6 Kg
Boss Katana 50 Gen 3 review

