2016 Guitar World Buyer's Guide: Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Video

After many years of shooting our annual Buyer’s Guide in California’s sun-drenched warm weather, under beautiful blue skies and on idyllic sand beaches, my photo director, Jimmy Hubbard, decided to change things up this year and head toward the sunny and bucolic shores of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Huh? My thoughts exactly.

I was a little hesitant about the idea, considering Williamsburg’s reputation as an unwelcoming hipster-filled concrete jungle. But when six lovely tattooed models showed up I quickly changed my tune.

Chelsea Nyegaard, Sarah Ve, Jesse Lee D, Karla Lambert, Kat Livingston and Jennifer Lynn—all of whom are in-demand tattoo models—brought the heat to the 2016 Buyer’s Guide shoot in a major way. All the ladies, some of whom are musicians, surprised us by how well they knew how to wield a guitar and rip some cool licks.

As always, the Buyer’s Guide offers a vast selection of the newest and most cutting edge gear, some of which you won’t find anywhere else, for you to consider on your next purchase. You’ll also find our alluring Model Search winner, Anne Bergstedt (check out this self-taught musician’s impressive resume), and if that isn’t enough.

After spending two days surrounded by these cool ladies and their stunning tattoo work, I seriously started to consider finally getting some ink myself. But I’ll do that in sunny California, thank you.

Below, check out a gallery of photos from the 2016 Buyer’s Guide, plus a behind-the-scenes video.

To order the new Buyer's Guide, head to the Guitar World Online Store now!

Photos: Christian Saint