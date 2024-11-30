Years of testing capos on tour led me to this Fender x Kyser Quick-Change electric guitar capo – and it's massively discounted for Black Friday
Tried and tested on a wide range of guitar models, these stylish and discounted accessories come in stunning Daphne Blue and Shell Pink colorways – a perfect gift for the aesthetically inclined guitarist
As a touring musician, lugging around multiple guitars can sometimes feel like a nightmare – especially when traveling in a cramped vehicle, squeezed between bandmates. Over the past few tours, I decided to forgo bringing several guitars in favor of what might seem like a simple solution: a capo.
Sure, it might not sound like much, but when you’re playing back-to-back tunes with different open tunings and no breaks, it eliminates the frantic scramble to retune your guitar or switch to another one mid-set.
After some research, I settled on the Fender x Kyser Quick-Change electric guitar capo. As someone who’s admittedly swayed by the aesthetics of my gear, the funky ’50s and ’60s-inspired colors played a big role in my decision.
However, the practical features sealed the deal. This capo is specifically designed for electric guitars, with a 9.5-inch radius that perfectly contours the frets of most electric models – making it an absolute winner for me.
This collaboration between Fender and Kyser boasts colorways that are every vintage aficionado's dream, including two to-die-for pastels: Shell Pink and Daphne Blue – variants that are currently on sale. With their 9.5-inch radius, these capos have been tried and tested on various guitars and fretboard sizes, proving to be both reliable and visually striking – the perfect tool for every guitarist’s tool kit.
As an homage to Fender’s iconic models from the ’50s and ’60s, Kyser utilized its ColorMatch process to recreate the exact shades and hues from this era. The result? Six stunning color options: Butterscotch Blonde, Olympic White, Surf Green, Sherwood Green, Daphne Blue, and (my personal favorite) Shell Pink – the latter two of which are available at a discount right now.
Moving on to the nuts and bolts, this capo’s spring-loaded design and Quick-Change functionality have proven to be extremely convenient during a set, allowing me to seamlessly move from one fret to the next without any hassle, while its padded arms have helped prevent any unintended damage to my guitar’s fretboard. Honestly, what more could you ask for from a capo?
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.