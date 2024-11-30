Years of testing capos on tour led me to this Fender x Kyser Quick-Change electric guitar capo – and it's massively discounted for Black Friday

As a touring musician, lugging around multiple guitars can sometimes feel like a nightmare – especially when traveling in a cramped vehicle, squeezed between bandmates. Over the past few tours, I decided to forgo bringing several guitars in favor of what might seem like a simple solution: a capo.

Sure, it might not sound like much, but when you’re playing back-to-back tunes with different open tunings and no breaks, it eliminates the frantic scramble to retune your guitar or switch to another one mid-set.

Fender x Kyser Quick-Change Electric Guitar Capos: was US$21.95 now US$16.46 at Fender Shop

This collaboration between Fender and Kyser boasts colorways that are every vintage aficionado's dream, including two to-die-for pastels: Shell Pink and Daphne Blue – variants that are currently on sale. With their 9.5-inch radius, these capos have been tried and tested on various guitars and fretboard sizes, proving to be both reliable and visually striking – the perfect tool for every guitarist’s tool kit.

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.