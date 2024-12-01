Public service announcement: Fender straps have been discounted to as little as $5 for Cyber Monday – but not for much longer

From Hawaii-inspired straps to camo-patterned ones, these Fender straps feature a rock-solid combo of quality, price, and design

Guitar straps – can't have enough of them! Whether you're buying a brand-new bass or electric guitar and want to color-coordinate your strap with your guitar's finish (or your stage outfit), or you simply like to switch things up a bit, changing straps is a great way to keep things fresh.

After all, straps can be a fun way to show off your personality (or on-stage persona), and some straps have become as iconic as the guitarists who used them – Jimi Hendrix's uniquely patterned Woodstock strap immediately comes to mind.

The biggest deal comes from the trusty seat belt strap, which takes inspiration from the humble (yet essential) seat belt. Much like the vehicle safety device, this strap can be a lifesaver if you're looking for a performance-reliable strap at a dirt-cheap price. Now discounted to $5, it's constructed from smooth seat belt webbing, features sturdy Fender® “F” genuine leather cone ends, and is adjustable from 34 to 59 inches. A total bargain if you ask me!

Who doesn't love a bit of neon? I might be biased because orange and green are two of my favorite colors, but at $5.99, this strap is another one that's hard to beat. For extra sturdiness, its tubular nylon backing provides excellent support on and off the stage. Plus, the leather ends offer added reinforcement, so you can rest assured that this strap will survive even the most vigorous headbanging.

Serving as a nod to the picturesque islands of Hawaii, this strap's grayscale-toned design on printed jersey combines the Pua Aloalo (the yellow hibiscus, Hawaii's state flower) with the iconic Fender Strat. The leather cone ends and tubular nylon backing offer maximum comfort – and at $12, we're saying “I do” to this 60% discount.

If you're a fan of camo patterns and play a heavy solid-body guitar, this one's for you. Fender WeighLess straps are crafted from polyester webbing and spandex, carefully designed to, erm, take the weight off your shoulders. Choose between Winter Camo and Woodland Camo – and you're good to go!

