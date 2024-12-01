Public service announcement: Fender straps have been discounted to as little as $5 for Cyber Monday – but not for much longer

Guitar straps – can't have enough of them! Whether you're buying a brand-new bass or electric guitar and want to color-coordinate your strap with your guitar's finish (or your stage outfit), or you simply like to switch things up a bit, changing straps is a great way to keep things fresh.

After all, straps can be a fun way to show off your personality (or on-stage persona), and some straps have become as iconic as the guitarists who used them – Jimi Hendrix's uniquely patterned Woodstock strap immediately comes to mind.

Best of all, you don't need to spend a fortune on a good-quality (and visually pleasing) strap. In fact, I've scoured the internet for some of the best strap deals – and spotted that Fender is offering some of their coolest straps for just a fiver. Even the pricier ones are marked down by up to 50% (and in some cases, more). Here are some of my top picks, keeping quality, price, and (of course) design top of mind.

Fender Seat Belt Straps: was US$24.99 now US$5 at Fender Shop The biggest deal comes from the trusty seat belt strap, which takes inspiration from the humble (yet essential) seat belt. Much like the vehicle safety device, this strap can be a lifesaver if you're looking for a performance-reliable strap at a dirt-cheap price. Now discounted to $5, it's constructed from smooth seat belt webbing, features sturdy Fender® “F” genuine leather cone ends, and is adjustable from 34 to 59 inches. A total bargain if you ask me!

Fender Neon Monogrammed Strap: was US$9.99 now US$5.99 at Fender Shop Who doesn't love a bit of neon? I might be biased because orange and green are two of my favorite colors, but at $5.99, this strap is another one that's hard to beat. For extra sturdiness, its tubular nylon backing provides excellent support on and off the stage. Plus, the leather ends offer added reinforcement, so you can rest assured that this strap will survive even the most vigorous headbanging.

Fender Hawaiian Straps: was US$29.99 now US$12 at Fender Shop Serving as a nod to the picturesque islands of Hawaii, this strap's grayscale-toned design on printed jersey combines the Pua Aloalo (the yellow hibiscus, Hawaii's state flower) with the iconic Fender Strat. The leather cone ends and tubular nylon backing offer maximum comfort – and at $12, we're saying “I do” to this 60% discount.

Fender WeighLess Camo Straps: was US$32.99 now US$13.20 at Fender Shop If you're a fan of camo patterns and play a heavy solid-body guitar, this one's for you. Fender WeighLess straps are crafted from polyester webbing and spandex, carefully designed to, erm, take the weight off your shoulders. Choose between Winter Camo and Woodland Camo – and you're good to go!

