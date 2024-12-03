“A new dimension of creativity”: Controlling your pedalboard with head movements and your breathing? This potentially game-changing new device lets you do just that (sort of)

The new invention aims to breathe life into virtual instruments

Papritech AirMotion Pro
(Image credit: Papritech)

UK-based music tech firm Papritech has unveiled a potentially game-changing new take on MIDI controllers via its AirMotion Pro – which lets users trigger MIDI changes by, erm, breath and head movements.

The idea is that breath and physical motion can “bring lifelike dynamics” to your music, with the AirMotion Pro accomodating a quintet of controls that can impact dynamics or character of a given paired virtual instrument. In the case for guitarists, that exclusively means MIDI guitars.

