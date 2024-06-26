“Our most powerful yet”: Harley Benton already has the best-value electric guitar of 2024. Now it might have done the same with amp modelers

By
published

It’s only $170, but the new DNAfx GiT Advanced offers serious multi-FX spec for the price

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

It’s only been a few weeks since Harley Benton dropped the ultra-affordable ST Modern Plus HSS, and now the budget brand has followed up with a new addition to its flagship multi-fx and amp modeling range, the DNAfx GiT Advanced.

The unit expands on the entry-level DNAfx GiT, but still sits below the top-of-the-line DNAfx GiT Pro in terms of price (though they are all on the affordable end of the spectrum – as we’ve come to expect from Thomann’s in-house brand).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.