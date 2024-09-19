“Here to make bold statements”: Harley Benton brings an elusive Gibson-inspired finish back for the masses in latest sub-$350 335-a-like – which is joined by an equally affordable semi-hollow bass

By
published

The champion of cheap guitar gear is back with an EB-2-inspired bass and perhaps its finest-looking semi-hollow stunner yet

Harley Benton HB-35Plus Tremolo in Olive Drab
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has spent the past few weeks bolstering its amp modeling multi-effects range – thanks to the $82 DNAfx GiT Core – as well as its DIY guitar kit offerings, but now the champion of cheap gear has returned its attention to its core electric guitar and bass guitar ranges.

To that end, Harley Benton has unveiled a new-look version of arguably its most popular semi-hollow model – the sub–$350 HB-35Plus Tremolo electric – which has been joined by two all-new HB-50 basses.

Image 1 of 2
Harley Benton HB-50
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.