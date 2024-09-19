“Here to make bold statements”: Harley Benton brings an elusive Gibson-inspired finish back for the masses in latest sub-$350 335-a-like – which is joined by an equally affordable semi-hollow bass

Even before then, Gibson’s Olive Drab finish has been one of the company’s most desirable – and also most exclusive – colorways, cropping up for a range of Flying Vs, Les Pauls and SGs across the decades.
More recently, Olive Drab was made available as an Epiphone finish, as part of a limited run of SGs and the Casino range.
Included in that Gibson drop back in 2021 was a Dot ES-335 that carried a rather premium price tag: if you wanted an Olive Drab 335, you’d have to pay close to $3k. And, even if you wanted to spend that much now, you wouldn’t be able to: it’s been discontinued.
Harley Benton’s effort, by comparison, is very much available to buy, and will only set you back $335. Not only that, this version arrives with a Bigsby-style tremolo – the first in the HB-35 range to do so, no less – which helps add to its artificial vintage charm.
Desirable finish and hardware aside, the HB-35Plus Tremolo offers a standard Harley Benton spec sheet comprising a maple body and C-shape nato neck, as well as a 22-fret, block-inlaid laurel fingerboard.
Other appointments include a graphite nut, DLX Kluson-style tuners, a TOM-style bridge and a pair of Roswell LAF humbuckers that are wired to a faithful two volume/two tone/three-way toggle switch control circuit.
It’s a spec sheet you’d expect from a guitar that costs $335, but probably not a finish.
As mentioned, it’s joined by two semi-hollow basses, which are equally Gibson-inspired in their provenance. The HB-50, which is priced at $268, takes cues from the EB-2 bass, and offers a maple body, maple neck, amaranth fingerboard and an Artec MMC4 Vintage Alnico 5 humbucker.
