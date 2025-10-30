“The fact that Martin was willing to do that for these guitars makes me really happy”: Jason Isbell’s new Martin signatures revive his prized pre-war acoustic – and it wasn’t an easy task

Meet the 0-17 Jason Isbell and 0-10E Retro Jason Isbell - YouTube Watch On

Jason Isbell has dropped a triple whammy of releases with Martin in the form of two acoustic guitars and a companion string set.

The serial Grammy winner has modeled his two new acoustics on his prized 1940 0-17. It features on every track of his latest album, Foxes in the Snow, which says a lot about its personal value.

The Martin 0-17 Jason Isbell ($4,999), limited to just 50 units, looks to echo the magic of pre-war Martins. Its body is crafted entirely from solid sinker mahogany and paired with Adirondack spruce Golden Era scalloped X-bracing “for a warm, expressive voice.”

Its fingerboard and bridge are made from Brazilian rosewood to prioritize “classic feel and playability,” while 17-style appointments – including a dovetail neck joint, Waverly Nickel open back tuners, and a multi-stripe rosette – maintain the instrument’s tradition.

“The Brazilian rosewood is a really special thing,” says Isbell. “The fact that Martin was able and willing to do that for these guitars makes me really happy. The neck on this one is pretty identical in shape to the original guitar. It’s a very simple guitar to look at and to play, but certainly not simple to put together.”

For those with smaller budgets, the 0-10E Retro Jason Isbell ($1,049) represents a more affordable alternative. Bringing the spirit of Martin’s Road Series “in a stage-ready form,” the satin-finished, all-mahogany build melds a 0 14-fret body, scalloped spruce X-bracing, and Martin E1 electronics with a built-in tuner for “warm, focused tones and plug-and-play performance.”

Once again, 17-style appointments feature, while nickel open-gear tuners and a Modern Straightline bridge complete the build.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This guitar meets the artist’s criteria that the instrument can’t be the challenge,” Isbell believes. “They’re well made, they’re easy to play, and it encourages beginner guitar players and singer-songwriters to have something that is quality. I could take this guitar and make a living with it.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Martin) (Image credit: Martin)

Isbell’s new string set arrives as part of a new line of Martin Era strings. They’re designed to “set the standard for acoustic tone and playability,” and are emboldened by Martin-fuelled benefits. That includes its patented Lifespan treatment to better resist corrosion, its Flexible Core tech for enhanced comfort, and silk-wrapped ball ends so that, whatever acoustic it goes on, is safe from accidental damage while restringing.

Specifically, Isbell’s signature set ($17.99) is custom-voiced “for strength, balance, and consistency.” The 12-54 gauge strings get red silk-wrapped ball ends and “reflect his exact touring and studio-tested preferences,” for Isbell-inspired warmth.

Visit Martin for more.

The releases follow a Gibson Murphy Lab reissue of Isbell’s ‘Red Eye’ Les Paul, and Tim Shaw-voice Fender Tele pickups, which might be the most versatile Telecaster pups on the market.

He's also come to the aid of newbie players struggling to get a grip of the instrument, revealing how he levelled up his playing during his formative years.