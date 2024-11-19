A Taylor acoustic for the price of a pair of sneakers? Buy one Taylor and get a second for as little as $99 in the ultimate Black Friday deal for acoustic players

Taylor BOGO
(Image credit: Taylor)

Nothing says Black Friday guitar deals and holiday sales quite like Taylor’s annual Get One, Gift One event. This year, it is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself – or someone special – to a brand-new Taylor acoustic. Now through January 6th, you can snag a Baby Taylor for just $99, a GS Mini for $199, or an Academy model starting at $299 when you purchase a qualifying 300 or 400 Series guitar. What’s better than getting one new guitar? Getting two, obviously!

This deal has something for everyone. Whether you’d love a compact Baby Taylor for travel, a nylon-string Academy model to explore new sounds, or a GS Mini to gift and make a guitarist’s year, the value is undeniable. To put it in perspective, you are saving over $350 on a Baby Taylor and $400 on selected Academy models – savings you’d struggle to find even in the second-hand market.

At participating retailers, if you buy a 300 or 400 series Taylor you can get an additional Baby Taylor for $99, a GS Mini for $199, or an Academy model from $299. Taylor is running this promotion until January 6th, so if you have been after a new acoustic, this is a wonderful chance to get an additional model to use yourself or a gift for someone special.

