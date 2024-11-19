A Taylor acoustic for the price of a pair of sneakers? Buy one Taylor and get a second for as little as $99 in the ultimate Black Friday deal for acoustic players

Nothing says Black Friday guitar deals and holiday sales quite like Taylor’s annual Get One, Gift One event. This year, it is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself – or someone special – to a brand-new Taylor acoustic. Now through January 6th, you can snag a Baby Taylor for just $99, a GS Mini for $199, or an Academy model starting at $299 when you purchase a qualifying 300 or 400 Series guitar . What’s better than getting one new guitar? Getting two, obviously!

This deal has something for everyone. Whether you’d love a compact Baby Taylor for travel, a nylon-string Academy model to explore new sounds, or a GS Mini to gift and make a guitarist’s year, the value is undeniable. To put it in perspective, you are saving over $350 on a Baby Taylor and $400 on selected Academy models – savings you’d struggle to find even in the second-hand market.

Get One, Gift One: Get a Taylor BT-1 for only $99

At participating retailers, if you buy a 300 or 400 series Taylor you can get an additional Baby Taylor for $99, a GS Mini for $199, or an Academy model from $299. Taylor is running this promotion until January 6th, so if you have been after a new acoustic, this is a wonderful chance to get an additional model to use yourself or a gift for someone special.

What makes this deal even better is the selection of qualifying models. The 300 and 400 Series are two of Taylor’s most popular ranges, and the promotion even includes Builder’s Edition and 50th Anniversary models. Plus, left-handed players are not left out – any model with a left-handed variant qualifies for the Get One, Gift One event.

In my opinion, one of the standout models in the qualifying series is the Taylor 414ce-R . I had the privilege of reviewing the 414ce-R for Guitar World , and I was truly blown away by its quality. If you’ve been a guitarist for a while, you know how it feels to get lost in playing – and that’s exactly what happened to me with the 414ce-R. Two hours flew by in the blink of an eye. The resonance was remarkable, the setup was flawless, and the action was so smooth it practically played itself. If you’ve been considering a Taylor, I highly recommend this model.

If you're more into dreadnoughts, the 417e Grand Pacific could be the perfect fit. In our review , we found it delivers plenty of low-end boom but is equally versatile and is the perfect ‘sofa to stage’ guitar. The Grand Pacific body is a relatively new addition to Taylor’s lineup, introduced in 2019, but it’s quickly becoming one of our favorites. The Tobacco Sunburst model offers fantastic projection, thanks to its V-Class Bracing, and it is a real looker as well. The 417e can be your holiday treat, while you grab a GS Mini Sapele as the perfect gift for someone special at just $199.

Alternatively, if you’re after something a bit more unique, the 362e 12-string is a stunning model that delivers all the chorus-like jangle you could ever want. Plus, with the Get One, Gift One promotion, you can snag an Academy 10 to cover your 6-string needs for only $299.