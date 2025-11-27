“A generational leap in modeling technology”: Neural DSP just gave players 2 huge reasons to switch to the Nano and Quad Cortex

Neural DSP has rolled out arguably the most significant update in its recent history by treating its two flagship amp modelers to some potentially game-changing upgrades.

Two hardware platform updates have been introduced – one each for the Nano Cortex and Quad Cortex – alongside a wholesale upgrade to the Quad’s Cortex Control app.

CorOS 3.3.0 and NanOS 2.2.0 – for the Quad and Nano, respectively – are not short of headlines, but the biggest one is the arrival of Neural Capture Version 2.

Neural DSP’s Capture tech has been at the heart of the firm’s modeling ecosystem, and has been responsible for producing each and every device Capture (read: snapshot) that players have had access to up until now.

V2, then, is a big deal. Neural DSP’s existing expertise in the world of guitar audio modeling couldn't be held in higher regard, but V2 – available for both the Nano and Quad – promises to improve upon its already highly regarded and award-winning V1 platform.

Introducing Neural Capture Version 2 on CorOS 3.3.0 & NanOS 2.2.0 - Available Now! - YouTube Watch On

As Neural DSP’s CPO Francisco Cresp puts it, “Neural Capture V2 represents a generational leap in modeling technology.”

On paper, V2 promises higher-resolution modeling, greater dynamic accuracy, enhanced realism, improved touch sensitivity, and better all-round delivery of more complex devices such as fuzz pedals, compressors, and responsive amps.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also promises improved tracking of expressive behaviours – think dynamic cleanup, sag, bloom and transient response – and more precise control modeling that considers more nuanced parameters.

In other words, V2 just sounds a bit more ‘real’, and given the fact Neural’s V1 Captures were already considered to be among the best and most authentic-sounding digital replications of analog tones, V2 is shaping up to be a bit of a beast.

Now, ‘tube amp feel’ and ‘dynamic expression’ are common phrases used in the discussion of amp modelers, and these days it's widely believed that digital modeling tech is as advanced and as good as it’s ever going to be.

First look at CorOS 3.3.0 - YouTube Watch On

Neural DSP, though, who shook the market up when it first launched the Quad Cortex and its plugin suite, says that isn’t so. Instead, it’s doubled down on its commitment to continually push the boundaries of digital sound.

As mentioned, V2 Captures is available on both Nano and Quad Cortex models, and to demonstrate its tonal capabilities, Neural DSP has dropped 669 V2 Captures across 41 device types, including amps, fuzz pedals, overdrives and more.

That list includes a Capture of a genuine 1992 Dumble Overdrive Special, 17 cabs based on Two Rock, Ampeg, Fender and more, and a range of drive pedals.

Though these are available on Nano and Quad platforms, V2 Capture creation is currently limited to the Quad Cortex only. The expansion to the Nano Cortex is expected in the future.

First look at NanOS 2.2.0 - YouTube Watch On

CorOS 3.3.0 also offers some fixes and stability improvements, a list of which can be found on the Neural DSP website.

As for NanOS 2.2.0, V2 has been added alongside some other big tonal upgrades. For the first time, a tremolo effect has (at long last) been added, available in the first Post Effects slot. It also supports offline Cortex Cloud mode, Cloud backups, and preset rearranging via drag and drop in the app.

“We built Quad Cortex and Nano Cortex to be platforms that grow exponentially with every update, and these new releases demonstrate that philosophy in action,” said Douglas Castro, Neural DSP CEO and Co-Founder.

“CorOS 3.3.0 and NanOS 2.2.0 deliver major technology advances while refining the everyday workflows musicians depend on.”

Visit Neural DSP to find out more.