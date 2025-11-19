“A new type of product”: Players have waited months for Line 6’s next-gen Helix Stadium Floor XL to be released – now, the next-gen amp modeler is finally shipping

Line 6 has announced its next-gen Helix Stadium XL Floor is now officially shipping, meaning the most hotly anticipated amp modeler of recent years has finally landed.

The effects pedal and guitar amp specialist first announced its overhauled Helix Stadium lineup back in June, during an announcement that coincided with the original Helix’s 10th birthday.

It seemed, for many people at the time, a rather premature unveiling, especially since an official launch date was kept under wraps for months after the news broke. That, and a few final adjustments to the kit were still being made.

However, over the past few weeks whispers of the Helix Stadium’s official launch picked up steam. Not only did Line 6 make the Helix Stadium XL a surprise guest of honor at its public booth during Guitar Summit in September, but more and more demo videos started to flood the internet.

Now, the company has announced the Helix Stadium XL Floor (not the slightly smaller Helix Stadium, it should be noted) is shipping, and will soon be available from certified retailers worldwide.

Line 6 Helix Stadium | Getting Ready - YouTube Watch On

It’s been a long time coming. You need only take a scroll through gear YouTube to appreciate the significance of this launch. Yvette Young, Rhett Shull and Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce – as well as some key modeler commentators such as John Cordy and Steve Sterlacci – have all posted hands-on videos with the new floorboard.

There’s good reason for the intrigue. The Helix Stadium has the potential to flip the amp modeler market on its head, with Line 6 looking to level the playing field – and go one up – against Neural DSP and Fender by introducing all-new Agoura modeling tech, improved UI, a highly requested touchscreen, and more.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The early signs are positive, too. This writer got hands on with the Helix Stadium XL Floor at Guitar Summit and spent some time getting to grips with the new unit. And, as a loyal HX Stomp advocate, I was mighty impressed with just how dynamic the Agoura amps sounded.

A post shared by Guitar World (@guitarworldmagazine) A photo posted by on

“Helix Stadium XL Floor is more than simply a new product; it is a new type of product,” said Eric Klein, Chief Product Design Architect.

“In addition to featuring the best-sounding, most powerful, and most flexible processing Line 6 has ever offered, it can serve as a performance workstation that can upend the way you approach tone creation and performing – whether that’s jamming with friends, creating your next opus in the studio, or during your world tour. Most of all, it’s fun to use.”

The Helix Stadium XL Floor is now shipping with a $2,199 price tag.

Visit Line 6 to find out more.