“The biggest update to our pedals yet. We’ve listened to our users”: Universal Audio just gave its UAFX pedals a major upgrade – and it gives players exactly what they’ve been asking for

Universal Audio has issued a wholesale upgrade to its family of UAFX amp modelers and effects pedals by unveiling the free-to-download UAFX 2.0 software.

It’s an update that many UAFX fans have been waiting for. Not only does it expand existing functionality, it also introduces something that players have been asking for for quite some time: MIDI.

The company’s collection of stompboxes needs no introduction. Famously favored by The Edge for U2’s The Sphere residency, recommended to young guitar players by John Mayer, and the recipient of many rave reviews, the UAFX boxes are serious players in today’s pedal landscape.

Despite this, many players identified similar gripes. Namely, the lack of MIDI control, and, for the amp emulators, the necessity to use the app to change between more than one preset.

It’s been a consistent drawback for UAFX pedals over the years. In 2022, Guitar World highlighted the absence of MIDI as a con for Universal Audio’s Woodrow '55, Dream '65 and Ruby '63. The Knuckles '92 and Lion '68 were both pulled up on their single preset shortfalls – ie, the pedal could only store and switch to one additional preset.

Now, that’s all been changed. UAFX 2.0 lets users store four presets on the pedal and allows them to switch between them seamlessly sans app. For when the app is needed, Universal Audio has also improved its compatibility by juicing up the Bluetooth and USB-to-Mobile connections.

But the big one is MIDI. When paired with a compatible USB MIDI host, the UAFX pedals can now recall effects tweaks, parameter presets, and wholesale rig changes. Quite simply, it takes the UAFX pedals to another level. And it’s been a long time coming.

“With UAFX 2.0, we’re delivering the biggest update to our pedals yet,” says Rodrigo Ibieta, Director of Product for Universal Audio. “We've listened to our users. By adding MIDI over USB, expanded presets, and smoother app connectivity, we’re giving them more creative freedom to shape their tone, whether they’re on stage, in the studio, or at home.”

UAFX 2.0 is available now. Current UAFX dual-footswitch pedal owners can upgrade to UAFX 2.0 for free.

Visit Universal Audio to find out more.

In related news, Universal Audio recently dropped a plugin that reimagined a Fender classic used by Keith Richards and The Beach Boys.