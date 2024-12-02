We think the Boss Gen 3 Katanas are some of the very best amps in the business – and there's still enough time to get up to $150 off these do-it-all amps with this last-minute Cyber Monday deal

From the brand new Katana 50 Gen 3 to the gig-ready Katana-110 for bassists, Sweetwater has cut prices on a range of the best-selling amps

Sweetwater got ahead of the game with some super-early pre-Black Friday deals this year, but in a move that will please just about every guitar fan out there, the retailer has extended the best one for Cyber Monday: it's currently offering up to $1t0 off its collection of Boss Katana guitar amps.

The Katana series landed in 2016 to a crowded market but quickly became the leading do-it-all amp range, offering a spectrum of wattages and formats to cover all playing bases, from recording and rehearsing to all-out gigging.

Sweetwater has extended its sale on its Boss Katana collection, meaning you can still save up to $130 on selected guitar amps and $150 on some bass amps. And, as an added bonus, there are also savings to be made on the new Gen 3 models, which we can't rate highly enough. There truly hasn’t been a better time to snag a bargain on the world’s best-selling amplifier range. Stock will likely be limited and we don’t see these prices sticking around for long.

Ross has been a music lover and guitar player since the age of 8. He has spent the five years since graduating from university working in music retail, selling guitars, amps and more. Ross is particularly interested in electric guitars, pedals and amplifiers and his current rig includes a trusty 2009 American Standard Stratocaster and Vox AC30S1 with a few Walrus Audio and Way Huge pedals in between.

