Learn bass for less with beginner basses from Squier, Yamaha and Music Man hitting the low-end on price for Black Friday
With great discounted options from the likes of Squier, Yamaha and Sterling by Music Man, now's the time to start your bass guitar journey
We're well and truly in the thick of Cyber Weekend, and the team here at Guitar World are doing our best to bring you the very best Black Friday guitar deals from across the web. We are now turning our attention to bass guitars, as we're seeing prices slashed on some of the most popular models from Fender, G&L, Music Man and so much more.
So, if you're looking to embark on a quest to learn bass guitar, now is most definitely the time to make that purchase and start playing.
With the abundance of choice out there, it can be hard to know exactly where to start, but lucky for you, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Weekend deals on beginner-friendly bass guitars, so you can get playing ASAP
Who says beginner basses need to be boring? The Paranormal Rascal Bass from Squier is somewhat of a Frankenstein’s monster of a bass, combining features from several 1960s-era Fender bass models to concoct an instrument that’s the best of all worlds. Save $100 at Sweetwater.
Featuring an inbuilt two-band active preamp system, Candy Apple Red-finished body, hard maple neck and fingerboard, open-gear tuners and six-point bolt-on neck, the Sterling by Music Man StingRay is a gloriously appointed bass guitar for any beginner. Grab one today for only $299.
When it comes to reliable, well-made beginner bass guitars, you don't get much better than Yamaha - and better get, with it's P/J arrangement of pickups, this bass is sonically versatile too!
The Squier Bronco Bass offers both classic looks and quintessential tone at a very affordable price point, featuring a thin and lightweight body, uber-playable 30" short scale length, die-cast tuning machines and a Squier single-coil pickup for clear, articulate tone. And now, you can get your hands on one along with an amp and accessories for only $329.
