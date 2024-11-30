Learn bass for less with beginner basses from Squier, Yamaha and Music Man hitting the low-end on price for Black Friday

With great discounted options from the likes of Squier, Yamaha and Sterling by Music Man, now's the time to start your bass guitar journey

Bass round up
We're well and truly in the thick of Cyber Weekend, and the team here at Guitar World are doing our best to bring you the very best Black Friday guitar deals from across the web. We are now turning our attention to bass guitars, as we're seeing prices slashed on some of the most popular models from Fender, G&L, Music Man and so much more.

So, if you're looking to embark on a quest to learn bass guitar, now is most definitely the time to make that purchase and start playing.

Squier Paranormal Rascal Bass HH
Squier Paranormal Rascal Bass HH: was US$449 now US$349 at Sweetwater Sound

Who says beginner basses need to be boring? The Paranormal Rascal Bass from Squier is somewhat of a Frankenstein’s monster of a bass, combining features from several 1960s-era Fender bass models to concoct an instrument that’s the best of all worlds. Save $100 at Sweetwater.

Sterling By Music Man StingRay RAY4HH
Sterling By Music Man StingRay RAY4HH: was US$349 now US$299 at Sweetwater Sound

Featuring an inbuilt two-band active preamp system, Candy Apple Red-finished body, hard maple neck and fingerboard, open-gear tuners and six-point bolt-on neck, the Sterling by Music Man StingRay is a gloriously appointed bass guitar for any beginner. Grab one today for only $299.

Yamaha TRBX174
Yamaha TRBX174: was US$249 now US$219 at Sweetwater Sound

When it comes to reliable, well-made beginner bass guitars, you don't get much better than Yamaha - and better get, with it's P/J arrangement of pickups, this bass is sonically versatile too!

Squier : $356.44, now $32 Bronco Bundle
Squier : $356.44, now $32 Bronco Bundle: was US$356.44 now US$329 at Sweetwater Sound

The Squier Bronco Bass offers both classic looks and quintessential tone at a very affordable price point, featuring a thin and lightweight body, uber-playable 30" short scale length, die-cast tuning machines and a Squier single-coil pickup for clear, articulate tone. And now, you can get your hands on one along with an amp and accessories for only $329.

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 