“A quintessential mashup of Fender features”: Squier debuts a new Paranormal Telecaster/Jazzmaster hybrid – and revives Fender's mischievous Les Paul-inspired 'Troublemaker' in a new affordable form

By
published

Fender once again throws the rule book out the window for two new limited edition Paranormal models – and the results are quite something

Squier Paranormal Series
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender is continuing its mass rollout of new electric guitars with the launch of two limited edition Squier Paranormal models. 

The series first launched in 2020 with the aim of reviving long-forgotten Fender builds for the modern era. A second wave followed a year later, but Squier saved its most bizarre batch for 2023. 

Image 1 of 2
Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SJ
(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 2
Squier Paranormal Series
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.