I hate spending good money on bad gear, so here’s a list of deals on guitars, amps, and accessories that were all highly-rated by our reviews team

Cyber Weekend is officially upon us. Truly upon us, in fact, with a constant bombardment of guitar deals and promotional posts from retailers keen to shift us hot, fresh bargains. So how do you decide what is a genuine deal as opposed to a dealer trying to offload some turkeys?

Well, this is where I can hopefully give you a few pointers. I’ve pulled together a host of deals with strong discounts on products that our team of expert gear reviewers – some of the most experienced names in the game – have all rated four stars or higher.

Where possible, I’ve also tried to establish previous pricing levels, too, to ensure my inclusions are actual discounts from the usual prices, not just branded as such.

That way you can rest easy knowing that you’re not getting pressured into buying anything that doesn’t do the job properly and we can leave the turkeys where the belong – on the table (or if you’re vegan, er, roaming the land).

Guitars

Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat: was US$429.99 now US$329.99 at Guitar Center The Squier Paranormal series offers some really unique instruments, and this Nashville Stratocaster is a great example of that. With a cheeky $100 discount at Guitar Center, it amalgamates the best parts of the Stratocaster and Telecaster into a unique hybrid of both. It’s a surprisingly effective combo – and was awarded 4.5 stars in Total Guitar’s review.

PRS SE NF3: was US$799 now US$679.15 at Guitar Center You can save $120 off the PRS SE NF3 list price at Guitar Center this weekend. The model brought something genuinely new to the S-style table earlier this year, with its unique Narrowfield hum-canceling pickups and 25” scale-length – and was described as coming “dangerously close” to the firm’s hallowed US builds, gaining 4.5 stars in its Guitarist review.

Epiphone DG-335: was £1,159 now £929 at thomann.co.uk Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. We awarded it a full five stars in our DG-355 review. UK/EU buyers can now save £230 at Thomann.

Amps

Peavey Classic 20: was US$999.99 now US$899.99 at Sweetwater Sound It’s one of the best value tube amps on the market, but the latest iteration packs in a ton of connectivity and handy features like power attenuation and USB/XLR outputs. It scored four stars in our Peavey Classic 20 review – losing a few marks for its shared EQ and cheap footswitch – but it’s otherwise a very solid performer. Now you can scoop it up over at Sweetwater – and shave $100 off the usual price.

Accessories

Positive Grid Spark Link: was US$129 now US$99 at Amazon The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It got a four star review in January and was already affordable, but with a further $29 off for a limited time, it's the perfect entry point to wireless systems from a trusted name.