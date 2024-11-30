I hate spending good money on bad gear, so here’s a list of deals on guitars, amps, and accessories that were all highly-rated by our reviews team

Not every Black Friday ‘bargain’ is a good purchase, so I've put together this round-up of deals on guitar gear that has scored at least four stars in our expert reviews

Four pieces of guitar gear we heartily recommend
(Image credit: Peavey, Fender, PRS, Donner)

Cyber Weekend is officially upon us. Truly upon us, in fact, with a constant bombardment of guitar deals and promotional posts from retailers keen to shift us hot, fresh bargains. So how do you decide what is a genuine deal as opposed to a dealer trying to offload some turkeys?

Well, this is where I can hopefully give you a few pointers. I’ve pulled together a host of deals with strong discounts on products that our team of expert gear reviewers – some of the most experienced names in the game – have all rated four stars or higher.

Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat
Squier Paranormal Nashville Strat: was US$429.99 now US$329.99 at Guitar Center

The Squier Paranormal series offers some really unique instruments, and this Nashville Stratocaster is a great example of that. With a cheeky $100 discount at Guitar Center, it amalgamates the best parts of the Stratocaster and Telecaster into a unique hybrid of both. It’s a surprisingly effective combo – and was awarded 4.5 stars in Total Guitar’s review.

PRS SE NF3
PRS SE NF3: was US$799 now US$679.15 at Guitar Center

You can save $120 off the PRS SE NF3 list price at Guitar Center this weekend. The model brought something genuinely new to the S-style table earlier this year, with its unique Narrowfield hum-canceling pickups and 25” scale-length – and was described as coming “dangerously close” to the firm’s hallowed US builds, gaining 4.5 stars in its Guitarist review.

Donner Hush-X
Donner Hush-X: was US$349.99 now US$279.99 at Amazon

The Donner Hush-X seriously impressed us as a travel guitar and silent practice solution when it was reviewed in January 2024, scoring 4.5/5 stars. It’s got a full scale-length, sounds great plugged-in and this is by far the best price we’ve seen on it – so if you’ve been thinking about bagging a travel instrument, this could be a great choice.

Yamaha PACS+12 Pacifica Standard Plus Electric
Yamaha PACS+12 Pacifica Standard Plus Electric: was US$1,349 now US$1,149 at Sweetwater Sound

Though it's made in Indonesia, rather than the company's native Japan, the Yamaha Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can stand its ground with plenty of S-style guitars that ring up at twice the price, or more. We gave it 4.5 stars in our July review. Already a lot of bang for your buck at its usual value, the Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M can be had for $200 off this Black Friday.

Epiphone DG-335
Epiphone DG-335: was £1,159 now £929 at thomann.co.uk

Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. We awarded it a full five stars in our DG-355 review. UK/EU buyers can now save £230 at Thomann.

Peavey Classic 20
Peavey Classic 20: was US$999.99 now US$899.99 at Sweetwater Sound

It’s one of the best value tube amps on the market, but the latest iteration packs in a ton of connectivity and handy features like power attenuation and USB/XLR outputs. It scored four stars in our Peavey Classic 20 review – losing a few marks for its shared EQ and cheap footswitch – but it’s otherwise a very solid performer. Now you can scoop it up over at Sweetwater – and shave $100 off the usual price.

Positive Grid Spark Link
Positive Grid Spark Link: was US$129 now US$99 at Amazon

The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It got a four star review in January and was already affordable, but with a further $29 off for a limited time, it's the perfect entry point to wireless systems from a trusted name.

