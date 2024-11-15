With pedal deals this good, there's no excuse for lousy tone - pocket big savings on our favorite Universal Audio UAFX pedals ahead of Black Friday

News
By
published

Universal Audio’s UAFX pedals get the Black Friday treatment at Guitar Center, with some out-of-this-world discounts on these definitive digital devices

Universal Audio
(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Universal Audio is a polymath brand, to say the least. They’ve captured the hearts of myriad audio engineers with both iconic analog hardware and pristinely-modeled software; their interfaces have brought “studio quality” to the masses; and now, quietly, their guitar pedals are amongst the best digital effects available. You might not have a UAFX pedal on your board yet, but with Guitar Center knocking $50 off a shedload of them for Black Friday, you probably will soon.

Universal Audio’s effects-pedal arm is young, having launched to much fanfare in 2021. It trucks in the same attention to detail as the brand’s digital efforts elsewhere – UAD plugins being industry-standard for a reason, bringing attentively-modeled effect emulations to the masses and rendering many a producer’s outboard racks somewhat obsolete. With a humongous range of amp modelers, cab sims, and faithfully modeled analog effects, Universal Audio is hoping to do pretty much the same thing for guitarists.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off
Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing. Via Guitar Center’s sweeping UA Black Friday deals, you can pick up almost all of them at up to $50 off!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

James Grimshaw
James Grimshaw
Freelance writer

James Grimshaw is a freelance writer and music obsessive with over a decade of experience in music and audio writing. He's lent his audio-tech opinions (amongst others) to the likes of Guitar World, MusicRadar and the London Evening Standard – before which, he covered everything music and Leeds through his section-editorship of national e-magazine The State Of The Arts. When he isn't blasting esoteric noise-rock around the house, he's playing out with esoteric noise-rock bands in DIY venues across the country; James will evangelise to you about Tera Melos until the sun comes up.