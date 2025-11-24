“They each have their own weird little soul”: Tom DeLonge has unveiled 10 new Fender Starcasters – and they’re made with actual meteorites from the Moon, Mars and more

News
By published

The Ad Astra 10 guitars are inspired by DeLonge's Custom Shop model, with each featuring fragments of different meteorites

To The Stars Ad Astra Ten
(Image credit: To The Stars / Daniel Rojas)

Tom DeLonge has quite literally sprinkled stardust on his latest gear launch, unveiling 10 one-of-a-kind Meteorite Fender Starcasters that include pieces of the cosmos.

Released by DeLonge's gear and media brand, To The Stars, the Ad Astra 10 guitars arrive as the company's rarest, most unique and expensive instruments yet, with each model clocking in at $3,500 apiece.

They celebrate the firm’s 10th anniversary, bringing the guitarists’ two biggest passions – music and space – together.

Elsewhere on the guitars, there’s also a red acrylic TTS knob, and a cartoon hand-drawn and signed by DeLonge. They all feature different colorways as well. No two guitars are the same.

Each electric guitar also comes with a signed and numbered certificate of authenticity, a digital image of DeLonge doing his scribbling, and a physical fragment of the meteorite material used in the guitar’s finish.

“I’ve always believed music connects us to something bigger – and these guitars literally came from outer space,” says DeLonge. “They’re playful, they’re punk, and they each have their own weird little soul. I’m excited for people to hold something this special.”

To The Stars Ad Astra Ten

(Image credit: To The Stars / Daniel Rojas)

The guitars launched on Friday, priced at $3,500, following the release of his two-in-one Adventure Box pedal, which sold out in double-quick time, the relaunch of his Fender Padre Strat, and the wide release of his made-in-Indonesia Starcaster last year.

See To The Stars for more. Please note they are only available for shipping within the US.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.