“They each have their own weird little soul”: Tom DeLonge has unveiled 10 new Fender Starcasters – and they’re made with actual meteorites from the Moon, Mars and more

Tom DeLonge has quite literally sprinkled stardust on his latest gear launch, unveiling 10 one-of-a-kind Meteorite Fender Starcasters that include pieces of the cosmos.

Released by DeLonge's gear and media brand, To The Stars, the Ad Astra 10 guitars arrive as the company's rarest, most unique and expensive instruments yet, with each model clocking in at $3,500 apiece.

They celebrate the firm’s 10th anniversary, bringing the guitarists’ two biggest passions – music and space – together.

Inspired by his cosmically created Custom Shop Starcaster, which featured meteorite dust in its finish, the Ad Astra 10 initiative puts the Starcaster through “an extensive transformation by master craftsman and longtime punk-rock skate veteran Brian Thrasher”.

Following the Custom Shop guitar's lead, each body gets a retro-inspired custom colorway, with 10 different hand-crushed meteorites trapped under a clear coat. They look (ahem) out of this world.

Extraterrestrial materials include samples from the Moon, Mars, the historic Chelyabinsk superbolide (a really bright meteor), and specimens traced to Asteroid 4 Vesta.

Elsewhere on the guitars, there’s also a red acrylic TTS knob, and a cartoon hand-drawn and signed by DeLonge. They all feature different colorways as well. No two guitars are the same.

Each electric guitar also comes with a signed and numbered certificate of authenticity, a digital image of DeLonge doing his scribbling, and a physical fragment of the meteorite material used in the guitar’s finish.

“I’ve always believed music connects us to something bigger – and these guitars literally came from outer space,” says DeLonge. “They’re playful, they’re punk, and they each have their own weird little soul. I’m excited for people to hold something this special.”

(Image credit: To The Stars / Daniel Rojas)

The guitars launched on Friday, priced at $3,500, following the release of his two-in-one Adventure Box pedal, which sold out in double-quick time, the relaunch of his Fender Padre Strat, and the wide release of his made-in-Indonesia Starcaster last year.

See To The Stars for more. Please note they are only available for shipping within the US.