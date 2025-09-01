I thought I was done buying Gibsons, but with a massive up to $450 off everything from my favorite Explorer to a newly released Les Paul in the Musician’s Friend Labor Day sale, I’m about to add another

It's fair to say I'm a Gibson guitar fanatic. Now, my guitar collection isn't purely populated with the Nashville guitar giants' instruments, but it certainly makes up a fair amount of them. Out of the 25 guitars I own, 13 of them are Gibson models.

Currently, I have a flock of Gibson Firebirds (one Firebird V and two Non-Reverse versions), a gorgeous cherry red SG Standard, a Pelham Blue '61 reissue SG Special, '60s style Les Paul Standard, '60s reissue ES-335, its little brother the ES-339, TV Yellow Les Paul Special, a '70s reissue Flying V, Explorer, the weird Theodore Standard and the workhorse acoustic, the J-45.

Much to my wife's disappointment, I'm not done yet. I'm still jonesing for another Explorer, and I think I've just found it.

The Labor Day sales are here, and the deals are pouring in thick and fast, with this offering from Musician's Friend being the one that caught my eye the most. Right now, you can score up to $450 off select Gibson models – including the newly released Double Trouble Les Paul and the stunning '70s Explorer in the timeless Antique Natural finish.

My favorite gigging guitar is my beloved Explorer. I take it to every gig and it never lets me down. I've always thought about getting another as a backup for shows, but I've always found it difficult to justify – that was until I saw $374.85 slashed off the price. I love everything about this model. The 70s Tribute pickups rock, the body is incredibly well-balanced, and, of course, it looks fantastic!

The Gibson Les Paul Studio may seem a little understated when compared to its flashier big brother – the Standard – but it still has all the hallmarks you’d expect to see on an LP. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and a mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul. This is one of the most versatile Les Pauls on the market, and with $269.85 off, it's the perfect excuse to snap up a genuine Gibson guitar for a whole lot less.

A model I was surprised to see so heavily discounted was the Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s Double Trouble. Gibson only announced the arrival of the Double Trouble Les Paul back in March, offering an appealing combination of uncovered 'Classic White' humbuckers and faded Vintage nitrocellulose finishes, in a limited-edition run. So if this Ace Frehley-esque model caught your eye, maybe $419.85 off will seal the deal.

