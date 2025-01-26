“Now the minds of Kerry King and Dean are available at the perfect price for everyone”: Dean Guitars unveils a Kerry King Overlord for under $500 – and an affordable Misfits signature that’s not afraid to make a point...

NAMM 2025: Dean Guitars steadied the ship in a (mostly) drama-free 2024. Now it’s looking increasingly confident and has ramped up production on a host of new signature models for 2025 – complete with some bold ‘X’ import builds.

The most striking of the new builds is the new affordable Annihilator X variant of Misfits man Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s signature guitar. Surprisingly for a budget build, none of the edges have been rounded-off here, and it maintains the original’s none-more-pointed profile.

It’s a bolt-on build, constructed in Eastern mahogany and finished in black satin. The slim D neck has a 25.5” scale-length and a rosewood fretboard, which is inlaid with pearloid ‘Doyle bats’, then there’s a single DMT Design BK/BK humbucker with a volume control, and a Floyd Rose Special tremolo. That’s all available for $599, which feels like a pretty fair price for such a heavily customized build.

Dean Annihilator X (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

The other heavy hitter getting the X treatment this year is Kerry King – who debuts two new builds, in the form of his long-awaited X Series Overlord, which has previously been the preserve of the high-end US custom shop.

“One of the most unique designs to come from the minds of Kerry King and Dean Guitars is here in the X series, the Overlord!” says Dean. “Now the minds of Kerry King and Dean are available at the perfect price points for everyone.”

Dean Kerry King Overlord X (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Here you get an Easter mahogany body and bolt-on Kerry King spec C-shape maple neck, complete with rosewood fretboard and a pair of DMT Active pickups. Then there’s a Tune-O-Matic bridge with V-plate, plus a graphite nut and sealed die-cast tuners.

Expect to find that for $499, when it hits shelves.

Dean Kerry King VX (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Not content with the Overlord, King also has a new V-style build to his name, bringing the KKV to the X series in the form of the VX. Aside from the shape, it’s a carbon copy of the Overlord spec list and is also priced at $499, but hey, we can’t complain about having options…

Dean Guitars Kerry King VII Flame Top (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

If you fancy something a little more luxe, well, there are also some high-spec US models waiting in the wings, too. The USA Kerry King VII Flame Top in Trans Black pairs an Eastern mahogany body and a flame map top and decks it out with a Kahler Kerry King signature bridge and an EMG 81 and Sustainiac pickup combo – all for $6,999.

Dean Michael Amott USA Wraith (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Meanwhile, Arch Enemy’s founding shredder Michael Amott has been awarded a new USA Wraith build in Blood Red.

It’s a mahogany-bodied model, with a three-piece slim-C maple neck, ebony fretboard, and a pickup configuration that includes Amott’s signature Tyrant pickups at the bridge and a DMT Time Capsule at the neck. We love those black bevels and pearl razorback inlays, too. Expect to pay $4,599 for Amott’s model (without case).

For more information on all of the models, head to Dean.