“Our goal was simple. Build a guitar too good to be true”: Eastman enlists YouTuber to help create its most anticipated offset model to date

NAMM 2026: Eastman has completed its FullerTone electric guitar family by unveiling the lineup’s most anticipated entry.

Eastman has made huge waves in the guitar world in recent years. At NAMM 2024, the company offered its thoughts on the future of solidbody guitars with the D’Ambrosio series, which debuted with single-cut, double-cut and offset iterations.

The D’Ambrosios brought to the table fresh body shapes, irresistible aesthetics, a new FullerTone neck joint, and an elegant design ethos that, to team GW, positioned them as some of the finest new electrics in recent memory.

They were custom shop models, so rather pricey, but the follow-up FullerTone range looked to bring that magic to a more accessible price point, keeping the same aesthetic beauty and neck joint from which the range got its name.

However, the FullerTone range was introduced with single-cut and double-cut models only. That meant the offset – which, let’s face it, was the one most guitar fans were waiting for – was nowhere to be found.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Eastman) (Image credit: Eastman) (Image credit: Eastman) (Image credit: Eastman)

But that’s because Eastman, with the help of YouTuber Paul Davids, was fine-tuning the finished product. Now, the Fullertone Offset has finally been launched.

As expected, it’s not a like-for-like recreation of the D’Ambrosio model, with Eastman drawing on Davids’ input to further tailor the design in order to give it a true “player-first design”.

The FullerTone Offset '62 has been given a larger pickguard design that mirrors the SC and DC models, and is treated to the choice of line-exclusive Dakota Red and Gold finishes.

It also drafts in a Jazzmaster-style Goldo DG tremolo, as opposed to the Halon Cobsb-05 bridge of the D’Ambrosio, and rearranges the control layout to put the pickup selector switch on the upper about, rather than leaving it next to the volume and tone controls.

(Image credit: Eastman)

The body has also received some more contouring, as per Davids’ input, meaning there’s a slightly more elongated bevel on the top edge and a more liberal belly cut on the rear. This, Eastman says, helps maximize the FullerTone Offset’s comfort and playability.

At its core, the guitar features a roasted black limba body, roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, as well as a pair of Tonerider Soapbar humbuckers that flaunt a custom Goldfoil cover. Other appointments include a 12” fingerboard radius, a 25.5” scale length and a bone nut.

And, of course, it has the FullerTone neck joint – an innovation developed by Otto D’Ambrosio that utilizes a two-built design in a bid to enhance sustain and improve stability and tone.

(Image credit: Eastman)

“Our goal was simple: shoot for the stars and build a guitar too good to be true, too good to be put down,” Eastman says. “The new Eastman FullerTone Offset completes the FullerTone family, joining the Single Cut and Double Cut models to bring all three of Otto D’Ambrosio’s signature designs into one cohesive series.

“Available in Dakota Red and Gold, each body style has its own distinct character, united by simply great playability, tone, and design that defines FullerTone.”

The FullerTone Offset weighs in at £899, which is around the $1,200 mark. Eastman has been contacted for an official US price.

Head over to Eastman to find out more.

Earlier this year, Eastman put a vintage spin on the D’Ambrosio family when it unveiled the meticulously hand-relic'd Kauffmann series, which made its debut at Guitar Summit 2025.