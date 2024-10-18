Every single PRS SE guitar is 15% off right now – including 5 of our highest-rated picks

News
By
published

With everything from the Custom 24 to the Silver Sky included, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to take the plunge on a new PRS guitar

Enjoy a massive 15% off all PRS SE guitars from now until Christmas – these are the 5 models we&#039;d buy
(Image credit: PRS)

Okay, it might be a little early to be talking about the holidays – the Black Friday guitar deals haven't even dropped yet – but that hasn't stopped the folks over at PRS from heavily discounting their SE range from now until the end of the year in their holiday sales event. Yes, that's right, you can score a massive 15% off all PRS SE electric guitars from now until 31 December – ideal if you're on the hunt for the best Christmas gift for guitarists or you just fancy treating yourself. 

Trust us when we say this is a massive sale. From the stunningly versatile PRS SE CE24 to the fan-favorite PRS SE Custom 24 Quilted, there really is a model here for every style of player. 

PRS Holiday Sale: 15% Off All PRS SE Guitars

PRS Holiday Sale: 15% Off All PRS SE Guitars
Been eyeing up a new PRS guitar all year? Well, now might be the best time to grab one. From now through to the end of the year, PRS is offering ALL SE electric models with a generous 15% discount. To take advantage of this epic offer, you simply need to contact your closest PRS dealer and go shopping.  

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 